Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Have Split 5 Months After Confirming Romance

The pair were just together in a video Chrishell Stause posted on her Instagram this week

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim have split, just five months after going public with their relationship.

The Selling Sunset costars recently ended their relationship, multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE. Reps for neither of the Netflix stars immediately responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Oppenheim, who owns the Los Angeles real estate firm Oppenheim Group, and his costar Stause confirmed they were dating back in July. A month later, Stause told E! News that the pair had actually begun their romantic relationship a couple of months prior to the announcement.

At the time, the actress said the former couple had been "really private and secretive for as long as we could until we realized the walls were closing in. People were getting a little savvy to it." She said they had avoided sharing the romance publicly for fear that other people's opinions would influence their budding relationship.

Oppenheim also told PEOPLE in July that he and Chrishell's close friendship had "developed into an amazing relationship." He added, "I care about her deeply and we are very happy together."

Last month, Stause, 40, and Oppenheim, 44, spent the Thanksgiving holiday together, serving hot meals to the homeless while volunteering at the Los Angeles Mission. And just two days ago, Stause shared a video with Oppenheim in the makeup trailer on the Selling Sunset set as the cast wrapped the filming of season 5.

In an interview with E! News published on Dec. 15, Stause said her relationship with Oppenheim was an "easy transition" because "we were working so much together as it was, and we work so well together."

The pair dating also didn't change their professional relationship, she said in the interview. Explained Stause, "I just feel like the work/relationship dynamic, it's not as complicated as people would think because we were best friends before and we work together all the time. It just kind of felt easy."