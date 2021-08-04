Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's PDA-Filled Pics

Selling Sunset costars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim are dating! The pair made their relationship Instagram official on July 28 and confirmed to PEOPLE that they are "very happy together."

"Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship," said Oppenheim, 44, who is Stause's boss at the Oppenheim Group real estate firm, which the hit Netflix series focuses on. "I care about her deeply."