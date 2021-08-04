Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's PDA-Filled Pics
The Selling Sunset stars went public with their new romance in July while enjoying a European vacation with their costars
Summer of Love
Selling Sunset costars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim are dating! The pair made their relationship Instagram official on July 28 and confirmed to PEOPLE that they are "very happy together."
"Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship," said Oppenheim, 44, who is Stause's boss at the Oppenheim Group real estate firm, which the hit Netflix series focuses on. "I care about her deeply."
Fun in the Sun
Stause, 40, shared the news alongside a series of photos from her European vacation with a handful of cast members from the show, including Amanza Smith, Jason's twin brother Brett Oppenheim, Jason's ex-girlfriend (and current costar) Mary Fitzgerald and her husband Romain Bonnet, as well as model Tina Louise, who has been linked romantically to Brett.
During the Italian leg of their trip, Stause shared two photos of her and Oppenheim snuggled up on a boat together.
Smitten at Sea
The Dancing with the Stars alumna was most recently linked to Keo Motsepe, a pro on the ABC series, but the pair split in February after three months together.
Stause's relationship with Motsepe came after she and ex-husband Justin Hartley ended their two-year marriage in 2019.
Oppenheim previously told PEOPLE about what he was looking for in a relationship, sharing, "I'm definitely looking for someone that I'm friends with, and that I'm happy with, because I can have stress in my life from work. So someone I'm relaxed with, happy with, and that's just funny and smart."
Dance Break
The pair cozied up at a bar in a video Stause shared to her Instagram Story, which she captioned, "Felt cute. Might delete later."
When in Rome
The new couple went for a sightseeing tour of Rome, keeping each other close while visiting the Colosseum and the Roman Forum.
Vitamin Sea
The cast members have been documenting their trip on social media, stopping first in Italy before heading to Greece.
Reaching New Heights
The group was all smiles during a helicopter ride in Italy.
Boat Buddies
The costars posed for another group shot while enjoying a scenic boat ride, with Stause and Oppenheim nestled together in the center of the shot.
Strength Training
The couple that works (out) together, stays together! Stause playfully joined in on Oppenheim's workout — and laughed off responses from critics who seemed not to have heard that the pair are dating.
"You are 100% getting with him," one user wrote, to which Stause replied: "A real Sherlock Holmes here."