"Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship," Oppenheim tells PEOPLE of his Selling Sunset co-star

Chrishell Stause Is Dating Boss Jason Oppenheim: 'We Are Very Happy Together,' He Says

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim are in a relationship, PEOPLE can confirm.

"Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship," Oppenheim, 44, who is Stause's boss at the Oppenheim Group real estate firm where the Netflix series is set, tells PEOPLE. "I care about her deeply and we are very happy together."

Stause posted a series of Instagram photos of the cast's vacation in Italy on Wednesday afternoon, including two photos of her and Oppenheim showing some PDA while visiting the island of Capri. In one shot, she is planting a kiss on his head, and in another, he's going in for a kiss on her neck.

A representative for Oppenheim says the pair got together recently. A rep for Stause confirmed, "they are happily together."

"The JLo effect," Stause captioned the post, adding a shrugging emoji (Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are currently in Capri as well for a romantic getaway).

The real estate agents are traveling with several other Selling Sunset cast members, including Amanza Smith, Jason's twin brother Brett Oppenheim, Mary Fitzgerald and her husband Romain Bonnet, and model Tina Louise, who has been linked romantically to Brett.

The group flew into Naples earlier this week before heading south to the Amalfi Coast, where they checked into their five-star hotel, Le Sirenuse in Positano.

Several cast members commented on Stause's post, showing their support for the blossoming relationship.

"Nothing makes me more excited than to see two of my closest friends together and making each other so happy!" Fitzgerald wrote, adding heart and heart-eyes emojis. Fitzgerald and Jason also previously dated for about a year, lived together and even adopted two dogs, Zelda and Niko.

"So happy for you guys! Finally, people will stop with Jason and Mary hopefully," Bonnet, Fitzgerald's husband, joked.

"Love you Chrishell. Thank you for making my brother happy," wrote Brett, while Louise added, "Awwwww!!!! Congratulations you guys!! Finally IG official."

Smith chimed in, writing, "Love you both! So happy it's out!! Ahhhh we can all just be normal now! Happy!!!! Makes me sooooo happy for you both!!"

Jason, for his part, commented with a simple heart emoji.

Though Netflix has not yet shared an exact premiere date for Season 4 or 5 of Selling Sunset, they have confirmed that all of the main cast members will be returning. This includes Jason and Brett, Stause, Fitzgerald, Smith, and Bonnet, as well as Christine Quinn, Heather Rae Young, Maya Vander and Davina Potratz. Season 4 is expected to premiere later in 2021.

