Chrishell Stause and G Flip Share a Sweet Kiss — and Bake Cupcakes! — in 'Selling Sunset' Bonus Scene

This Selling Sunset bonus scene sure was a treat.

Chrishell Stause and her partner G Flip had a vegan cupcake-baking session in preparation for co-star Heather Rae Young's 35th birthday celebration in a clip shared on YouTube Friday.

The couple, who revealed they had secretly tied the knot last week, shared kisses and cuddles in the kitchen as they attempted to perfectly execute the recipe, despite what they admit is a lack of expertise between them.

They also discussed the Australian singer's upcoming travels back to their home country to perform at the Australian Football League Grand Final — which Stause, 41, described as the "equivalent of the American Super Bowl."

G Flip and Chrishell Stause. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Stause apologized to G Flip, 29, for not being able to join them at the event, expressing her disappointment that the two would be apart for several weeks, but G Flip chimed in to comfort Stause, saying, "You're doing your real estate thing."

"I do always feel like I have their support," Stause later told the cameras.

"I really feel like this is the person I will be with for the rest of my life," Stause said at the end of the bonus scene. "I don't know, I think it was written in the stars."

The pair, who first met in October 2021 and went public with their relationship in May 2022, recently revealed they had wed in a secret ceremony in Las Vegas.

Stause posted an Instagram Reel that ended with a photo of the couple walking down the aisle at a chapel. "Love doesn't always go as planned… Sometimes it's immeasurably better," she captioned the post.

The song featured in the Reel is G Flip's new song that they wrote about Chrishell, titled, "Be Your Man."

"They found love together in an unexpected place but nothing has ever felt more real to them," a source told PEOPLE.

Stause first spoke about their relationship during the season five Selling Sunset reunion, explaining that they met on the set of G Flip's "GET ME OUTTA HERE" music video in which the two share a steamy kiss.

Stause told reunion moderator Tan France that she "definitely thought [she] was straight" until she met G Flip and felt a strong attraction to their "energy" — a dynamic they give viewers a glimpse of on this season of Selling Sunset.

Selling Sunset season six is now streaming on Netflix.