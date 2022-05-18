Chrishell Stause and G Flip's Relationship Timeline

Here's a breakdown of the Selling Sunset star and the Australian musician's love story since they first met in October 2021

Chrishell Stause and G Flip are keeping busy.

The Selling Sunset star and Australian musician met in October 2021 and have been very open about their budding romance since making their relationship public in early May.

Stause confirmed she was dating G Flip during the Netflix show's season 5 reunion when moderator Tan France asked if she had been seeing anyone special since her breakup with Jason Oppenheim.

The real estate agent explained that she met the musician, who identifies as non-binary, when she was asked to be in one of their music videos — in which the Days of Our Lives alum jumped at the opportunity due to her passion for acting.

Since then, the couple has moved in together, posted PDA-filled pictures on social media, and even given each other tattoos.

Stause's new relationship comes after she split from her costar and Oppenheim Group boss Jason Oppenheim. The two first went public with their relationship in July 2021 and called it quits that December.

Keep scrolling for a breakdown of Stause and G Flip's relationship to date.

October 31, 2021: Chrishell Stause and G Flip first meet

G Flip revealed on the PEOPLE Everyday Podcast that they met Stause on Halloween in 2021 and learned they had a lot in common.

"We were both with our ex-partners then ... And then, we obviously separated from our partners, and we just started talking and stuff," G Flip explained. "We just found a lot of similarities, even though people would think we are from like different corners of the world. We find ourselves so similar sometimes."

March 18, 2022: Chrishell Stause posts an Instagram photo with G Flip

Chrishell Stause and G Flip | Credit: Chrishell Stause/instagram

Though not technically making their relationship "Instagram official," Stause posted a photo with G Flip for the first time on March 18 in a carousel of images that were initially featured on her Instagram Story.

The roundup saw Stause throwing up a peace sign in a selfie with the singer who smiled and snapped the photo. The Selling Sunset star wrote, "Grateful for every person in these pics!"

March 21, 2022: G Flip posts photos at Chrishell Stause's house

Credit: G Flip Instagram

G Flip posted a series of photos on March 21 at what appears to be the real estate agent's house. Stause also shared a couple of Instagram snaps, seemingly in the same spot as G Flip's post, the month prior.

Despite the gallery being uploaded on Instagram prior to the couple making their relationship official, Stause sent flame and heart emojis in the comment section, to which the "Gay 4 Me" singer replied, "🥰🥰."

A source told PEOPLE in May that "Chrishell moved [G Flip] in," referring to Stause's Los Angeles home, which she paid for in part by selling her wedding ring from ex Justin Hartley.

March 24, 2022: G Flip comments on Chrishell Stause's Instagram

G Flip left flirty and complimentary comments on a handful of Stause's Instagram posts in the months leading up to the confirmation of their romance.

On March 24, Stause shared a carousel from her time at the Bridgerton season 2 release party, in which G Flip wrote, "❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥."

Sweet comments have appeared on the numerous posts that followed, like when they commented "princess" paired with a flame emoji on Stause's Instagram gallery — picturing her clad in a yellow gown on April 22.

May 5, 2022: Chrishell Stause and G Flip engage in PDA

Credit: G Flip/Youtube

Ahead of the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion special on Friday, Stause and G Flip were photographed kissing at The Abbey in West Hollywood (though the photos didn't surface until after the show aired). The couple cuddled up in a booth together as they kissed at the famed WeHo club.

May 6, 2022: Chrishell Stause confirms relationship with G Flip during Selling Sunset reunion

Stause confirmed her relationship with G Flip on the Selling Sunset reunion when moderator France asked if she had been seeing anyone special.

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary, so they go by they/them," Stause said. "And they are an extremely talented musician."

She continued, "It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it's about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. At first of course I was like yes, let's do that."

May 7, 2022: Chrishell Stause gives G Flip a tattoo

Credit: G Flip/Instagram; Vivien Killilea/Getty

G Flip shared a photo of Stause giving them a tattoo the day after making their relationship public, marking the first time the musician posted a photo with Stause. The ink read, "GET ME OUTTA HERE," the title of G Flip's latest track (and the one that features Stause in the music video).

"F—k houses do ink 😂," G Flip wrote in the caption. "Found my new calling. Might open up a new shop🤣💀😎😜," Stause responded.

May 12, 2022: G Flip releases 'GET ME OUTTA HERE' music video featuring Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause and G Flip | Credit: G Flip/Youtube

Originally planning to drop on May 13, G Flip released "GET ME OUTTA HERE" and its corresponding music video a day early. The clip, which was filmed in Los Angeles, features the new couple showing major PDA in a convenience store, in a studio, and on a couch.

"Thank you to sweet @chrishell.stause for being a apart of this, everyone send her all the love in the galaxy ✨," G Flip wrote on Instagram on release day, in which Stause responded, "You are insanely talented & well I'll keep the rest off the gram😉 For IG: Was so fun! 😜😎😘

May 10, 2022: Chrishell Stause opens up about dating G Flip

Stause opened up about her relationship with G Flip via an Instagram video in the hopes of helping fans better understand gender identity. In the video, she explains that G Flip is non-binary "so their pronouns are they, them."

"Everyone is different but for them, they really feel like they are a mix and they identify on both sides of male, female. So that's one of those things I personally find such a beautiful mix. I think it's probably why we did connect on such a deep level so quickly," Stause said.

She continued, "I know some of you won't understand this or agree with this but for me, it is about the person. It is about their heart. Yes, there's that part of you that's what you're attracted to. But for me, I am attracted to masculine energy. And I don't really care what the physical form is."

"I know this is new for you guys. I understand that it's confusing. But I think it's an act of love to understand that if it's not something that you know of, keeping that curiosity about life and evolving forward," she added before referencing her past relationship with Oppenheim.

May 13, 2022: G Flip says they 'definitely' see kids in their future

Credit: G Flip Instagram

G Flip opened up on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast about their desire to have kids. "I definitely see children in my future," they told host Janine Rubenstein. "Right now, me and Chrishell know where we are in the stages of our lives. And we're very transparent about that."

"I love children. I was a music teacher for years before I became a session drummer and then a solo artist," they added. "So I was like, I've always loved kids and yeah, definitely one day that'll be in the future."

They added, "I feel like it honestly like changes the world and it normalizes same-sex relationships" and family structures," adding, "Two people who have the same sex organs can still have children."

"I'm very fortunate to have her in my life," they continued. "We both feel like we'll be in each other's life forever. We have like a very strong connection that you don't find every day."

May 16, 2022: Chrishell Stause and G Flip vacation in Australia

Credit: Instagram