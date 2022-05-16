Chrishell Stause Vacations in Sydney After Confirming Romance with Australian Singer G Flip

The Selling Sunset star and singer visited the Taranga Zoo Sydney and took a boat ride around Sydney Harbor

On Sunday, the Selling Sunset star, 40, and Australian musician, 27 — who is gender non-binary and uses "they/them" pronouns — shared photos and videos on their Instagram Stories of their travels including meet animals at the Taranga Zoo Sydney and taking a boat ride around the Sydney Harbor.

Stause shared videos of herself petting a kangaroo and pademelon eating a leafy green during her visit. She also posted stunning snaps and clips of the Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbor Bridge.

During her boat ride, the reality star documented her first time trying a Tim Tam, a popular chocolate Australian treat.

"Ok so, I'm about to try a Tim Tam for the first time, apparently this is a big Australian thing. Never have had it. I'm very Australian right now," she said in a video posted to her Instagram Stories.

"Oh my God. It's so good," she added after tasting the cookie. "Why don't we have this? Guys, we got to get with it. This is so good."

Stause didn't show her new partner G Flip in her social media posts, but the singer also shared their own footage from the zoo and boat trip.

G Flip posted a clip petting a kangaroo and then zooming in on a nearby lizard, writing "this lizard give [sic] absolute no f---s."

They also shared a selfie of themselves smiling and holding a glass of wine on the boat.

On Friday, G Flip recounted how they fell for Chrishell Stause on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast with host Janine Rubenstein.

"We met last year at Halloween. We were both with our ex-partners then ... And then, we obviously separated from our partners, and we just started talking and stuff," G Flip explained. "We just found a lot of similarities, even though people would think we are from like different corners of the world. We find ourselves so similar sometimes."

Stause confirmed her relationship with G Flip five months after her split from Jason Oppenheim during Selling Sunset's season five reunion special earlier this month.