Chrishell Stause and G Flip Are Married After 1 Year of Dating (Exclusive)

Chrishell Stause and G Flip are married!

The Selling Sunset star and the Australian musician have tied the knot, PEOPLE confirms.

Stause, 41, posted an Instagram reel on Wednesday, featuring video snippets of her and G Flip enjoying time together.

"Love doesn't always go as planned… Sometimes it's immeasurably better," Stause captioned the reel, which showed a picture of them married at the end of the reel.

The song featured on the reel is G Flip's new song that they wrote about Chrishell, titled, "I'll Be Your Man."

"They found love together in an unexpected place but nothing has ever felt more real to them," a source told PEOPLE.

The couple first met on Halloween in 2021 when Stause was still dating her Selling Sunset co-star, Jason Oppenheim, and G Flip was also in a relationship.

The Australian musician recalled the aftermath of their first encounter with the actress during an episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast.

Chrishell Stause/Instagram

"We were both with our ex-partners then ... And then, we obviously separated from our partners, and we just started talking and stuff," they explained. "We just found a lot of similarities, even though people would think we are from like different corners of the world. We find ourselves so similar sometimes."

In May 2022, Stause confirmed her new romance with G Flip during the Selling Sunset reunion episode, five months after she split from Oppenheim.

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary, so they go by they/them," she said during the episode. "And they are an extremely talented musician."

She continued: "It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it's about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. At first of course I was like yes, let's do that."

Chrishell Stause and G Flip. Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Stause was referring to G Flip's steamy music video for "GET ME OUTTA HERE." Throughout the video, the pair are seen getting hot and heavy in a convenience store and sharing a passionate kiss.

"It was an incredible shoot with an amazing team, including having Chrishell star in it with me. And, I'm proud to say 80% of the crew on set for the video are queer," G Flip said.

In a February 2023 interview with Vogue Australia, the couple recalled the moment they first kissed and how Stause "definitely thought [she] was still straight."

The special moment happened at a party in Stause's L.A. home in February 2022. "Chrishell got stood up and then we ended up kissing," G Flip remembers of the fateful night.

The Selling Sunset star revealed that she "definitely still thought [she] was straight at that party" yet she couldn't deny the strong attraction she felt for G Flip in that moment. Her perception on dating started to change.

"[It] opened my brain up to the fact that I'm attracted to energy, not whatever physical thing that people have in their head," she told the outlet. "I don't have a type."

Since going public, the pair have been dating long distance between Los Angeles and Australia, with Stause making several trips Down Under and G Flip spending as much time as possible on the West Coast.

The pair hung out in Sydney in May 2022 and spent Christmas in Australia with family and friends last year. They've also been attending a handful of high profile events together, including the GLAAD Media Awards in March, where G Flip joked their girlfriend won "Gay Real Estate Agent of the Year."

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary on March 15.

Chrishell shared a sweet Instagram tribute. including a photo of G Flip smiling and holding a huge bouquet of red roses in a glass vase.

"❤️‍🔥 ❤️‍🔥 ❤️‍🔥 Our first year is gonna be hard to beat, but here's to trying! I love you babyyyyy 🥰 Happy anniversary @gflip," Stause wrote alongside the photo.

Meanwhile, G Flip shared a picture of Stause at a party wearing a white off-the-shoulder corset and black satin trousers with the caption, "365 days adoring you ❤️ @chrishellstause."

Chrishell Stause and G Flip. Chrishell Stause/instagram

G Flip is set to appear in the upcoming sixth season of Selling Sunset, which is streaming May 19 on Netflix, alongside their partner.

When discussing being featured on the show with Vogue, they said, "We could have kept everything quiet..." Stause then finished their sentence adding, "But then … Then they win. They quiet you and take your voice."

"Of course, we had supportive messages, but it was an unbelievable flood of trolling," Stause added. "Every day I'm seeing, like, three positive comments and then hundreds of puke emojis and midlife crisis comments. At first, it felt so heavy, like, 'What have you done?' because it brought all this negativity to G's life."

In a teaser trailer for Selling Sunset, Chrishell addresses the haters head on. "I know people think I'm having a midlife crisis... but I'm having an awakening."