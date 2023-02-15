Chrishell Stause Says It Was 'Stressful' Having 'Every Little Interaction' with Ex Jason Oppenheim Filmed

"There's a camera this big on my face so you can't hide any emotion," the Selling Sunset star tells PEOPLE

By Natalia Senanayake
Updated on February 16, 2023 02:03 PM
Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim
Photo: Rich Fury/Getty

Chrishell Stause is revealing more details about her breakup with ex Jason Oppenheim.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the actress, 41, opened up about what it was like to film with ex Jason Oppenheim on Selling Sunset right after their breakup in December 2021.

"At first, it was really stressful as you can imagine," she tells PEOPLE. "With Jason, it's not something that I loved at first — that all of a sudden we've broken up but now we have to work together and film together."

Stause, who stars in the upcoming Lifetime movie A Rose for Her Grave: The Randy Roth Story, adds: "every little interaction, there's a camera this big on my face so you can't hide any emotion. It's just there for everyone to see."

Chrishell Stause Jason Oppenheim
Chrishell Stause/Instagram

While the breakup came with its hardships, the luxury realtor explained that she and Oppenheim, who she dated publicly for five months, "worked really hard on our friendship" to get to where they are today.

"Now I feel like we are so close, and that's only because we had to work through it," she explains to PEOPLE. "At this point, I'm just really proud that we've worked on our friendship and gotten it to a place that we can both be really proud of."

Chrishell Gflip Australia Holidays
Chrishell Stause/Instagram

Since their breakup, both Stause and Oppenheim have sparked new romances. Stause revealed her relationship with Australian singer, G Flip, during a Selling Sunset reunion episode in May 2022, five months after she announced her split with Oppenheim.

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're nonbinary, so they go by they/them," Stause said during the episode. "And they are an extremely talented musician."

Jason Oppenheim Reveals Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk Will Meet His Mom for the First Time on Thanksgiving
Steven Simione/Getty

Oppenheim, who started dating German model Marie-Lou Nurk in July 2022 after they met in Mykonos, revealed that his girlfriend will appear on the upcoming season of Selling Sunset alongside his ex.

"We filmed a couple of times already and I have no problem filming more," he told PEOPLE at The Hollywood Reporter 2022 Power Broker Awards in September.

In February, the couple moved into a stunning new L.A. condo, which they shared with PEOPLE exclusively. Oppenheim shared he thinks they'll live in the home "for many years," adding, "I've lived in many nice places, but this is my favorite place by far."

Updated by
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

