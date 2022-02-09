Chrishell Stause Addresses Romance Rumors with Shang-Chi's Simu Liu: 'No One Ever Believes Me'

The Selling Sunset star answered a viewer's question about whether she and the Marvel actor have ever been romantically involved on Watch What Happens Live

Chrishell Stause is setting the record straight on those Simu Liu dating rumors.

The Selling Sunset star, 40 — whose memoir, Under Construction, was released on Tuesday — clarified her relationship with the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor while appearing on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Tuesday night.

During the episode's "After Show," a viewer called in to ask the soap opera star turned real estate agent and reality star whether she had ever connected with Liu, 32, romantically before or after selling him his most recent house on Season 4 of Selling Sunset. The viewer explained that she and other fans thought they saw a spark between them.

"I get this question a lot," Stause replied to the viewer. "I have to say, Simu is just a friend of mine." Cohen then cut Stause off and asked, "Friend with benefits?" to which she replied, "No, I promise! No one ever believes me, but no."

She then went on to say that the Canadian actor is "so lovely, he's amazing," before adding that she doesn't think he's "public with his whole situation, but he's just a friend."

When Cohen pressed her to explain what she meant by "situation," she explained that she meant he likes to keep his dating life private.

Stause is currently single, after announcing her split from Jason Oppenheim, her co-star and boss at The Oppenheim Group, in December, five months after going public with their relationship.

Last week, Stause told PEOPLE she and Oppenheim have remained best friends in the wake of their breakup, calling the situation "bittersweet."

"I know Jason is so proud of me and we love each other so much," the former soap star said, explaining that they broke up because they weren't on the same page when it came to starting a family.

"You can't talk out this problem. It's just something that, it is what it is," says Stause, who has openly discussed her desire to have children. "I will say it's a relationship I'm really extremely proud of. I think that we entered and left it with so much respect and love for each other."

Stause discusses her romance with the real estate mogul, 44, in her new memoir. Their breakup, however, is not chronicled, as they were still together at the time the book went to press.

"Of course I always enter into every relationship with the best hopes. Writing the book, I didn't know how things were going to end," Stause explains, noting that Oppenheim has been her "biggest supporter" through the publishing process. "Like I say, my life is under construction. As soon as I feel like I got it right, I don't."

Stause was previously married to This Is Us star Justin Hartley, whom she wed in 2017 and divorced in 2019. She dated DWTS dancer Keo Motsepe for a few months in early 2021.