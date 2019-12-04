Chris Pratt Launches an Amazon Collaboration for Fitness Junkies Like Him

Chris Pratt is the latest celebrity to team up with Amazon to curate a storefront featuring the products they’re most passionate about.

Those who follow the 40-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy star know he loves making moves in the gym and keeping his body in peak condition. So the exercise junkie curated a collection of health and fitness-related goodies when collaborating with the mega-retailer to produce a personalized online shop of his favorite finds.

“The Chris Pratt Store,” currently open for perusing, features dozens of products essential to Pratt’s favorite forms of fitness, like weight-lifting, boxing, golfing and yoga — and they’re products the father-of-one actually uses.

“When I work out, I’m able to feel great and be the best version of myself,” Pratt said in a press release.

Shoppers can check out the star’s go-to workout headphones, running socks, water bottles, boxing gloves, yoga mats and more are all in one place. There are products as large and splurge-worthy as his favorite stationary spin bike ($1,600) and rowing machine ($945), and as small and inexpensive as his preferred protein powders ($17).

The products also give back via Amazon Smile.

“Getting my gear from Amazon also lets me do some good with Amazon Smile,” Pratt said. The program generates donations to over 1 million charities.

The newly-married star hopes that fans will find something inspiring to add into their own fitness routine just in time for the new year. “Working out is about putting in the work and challenging yourself. The best part is seeing the results,” he says.

The actor’s new father-in-law, Arnold Schwarzenegger, has said that Pratt’s love for working out was one of the things that won him over as a new member of his family.

The Terminator: Dark Fate star, 72, stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday to chat about his new action film, as well as his feelings about his new son-in-law, who married Arnold’s daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger in June.

“I get along with him really well,” Arnold told host Jimmy Kimmel of Pratt, 40, sharing that the Avengers: Endgame actor asked him for his daughter’s hand in marriage in a “very traditional way.”

But first, they needed to get acquainted — and for Pratt, that meant proving to the legendary actor, politician and former bodybuilder that he could hold his own in the weight room.

“Of course, the first thing when we met, he says, ‘Can we have a workout together? I need to have the inside scoop to pumping iron,’” Arnold recalled.

“Pumping iron was the decision-making factor, absolutely. We were in the gym, that was it,” he joked.