Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Are Selling $5 Million Los Angeles Home One Year After Split

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are selling their Los Angeles home, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

The couple, who announced their split via a joint Facebook post in August 2017, have listed their Mediterranean-style house for $4.995 million with Natasha Barrett and Billy Rose of The Agency.

Pratt, 39, and Faris, 41, officially filed for divorce in December 2017, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time. They asked for joint custody of their 5-year-old son, Jack. “Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating,” the statement read. “We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed.”

Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images

The private, gated four-bedroom, four-bath home is 4,710 square feet and is sited on nearly two-thirds of an acre. It offers a formal living room and dining room, eat-in chef’s kitchen and breakfast nook, and a cozy oak-paneled den with a vintage-style bar.

In the sprawling master suite, there’s a fireplace, dual walk-in closets and a massive bathroom with a steam room and jacuzzi.

Outside, the backyard boasts resort-style amenities, with a lit championship tennis court, a professional gym, a salt-water pool and spa, and an outdoor dining area with a built-in barbecue and fire pit.

As they’re moving on from their luxurious abode, Pratt and Faris are keeping things civil in their split. On Halloween, they each brought along their new significant others to trick-or-treat with Jack, a source told PEOPLE.

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Pratt was accompanied by girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger, 28, while Faris was spotted holding hands with her cinematographer boyfriend Michael Barrett, 48.

“Along with Katherine and Michael, they all took Jack trick-or-treating in Pacific Palisades,” the source said. “It seems they all get along really well. Everyone had a good time. They were making an effort to make sure Jack had a great Halloween.”