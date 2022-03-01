Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger and More Clean Out Their House on Get Organized Season 2

Professional organizers Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin help another slew of celebs (and regular folks) tidy up their lives on the hit Netflix series, returning April 1

Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin are back with a new season of Get Organized — and they're bringing along a slew of A-list clients.

In season two of their hit Netflix series (the first trailer for which can is above), the professional organizers behind The Home Edit will tackle the projects of regular folks in need of a major overhaul and an impressive roster of stars.

This season, which drops April 1, will feature Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, Kevin Hart, Drew Barrymore, Lauren Conrad, country star Kelsea Ballerini, model Winnie Harlow, Orange is the New Black's Danielle Brooks, Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and TikToker Topper Guild.

As in season one, each episode will feature one project for a celeb and one for a regular client. But in a new twist, it will also offer a peek into the homes and personal lives of Shearer and Teplin, and follow along as they try to balance being moms, founders of a booming business, and TV stars.

Shearer and Teplin's pristine tidying style — often involving their signature rainbow order and clear acrylic boxes with hand-lettered labels — wows even their most famous clients, as can be seen in the trailer.

"How do you do what you do?!" Barrymore exclaims during a kitchen reveal, while a beaming Hart lets out an astonished "Wow," when seeing his transformed space for the first time via FaceTime.

"They have this way about them that adds a magic to the entire space," explains Harlow.

After the debut of Get Organized in 2020, Shearer says in the trailer, "Everything changed over night. We clients all over the country, including some celebrities."

"The pressure is extremely on," she says. Adds Teplin. "We've never been fully taken down by a project, but there's always a first for everything."

In the show's first season they organized the homes of stars like Eva Longoria, Retta and Reese Witherspoon, who is also an executive producer on the show. Last week, it was announced that Witherspoon's production company Hello Sunshine had acquired The Home Edit with plans to expand it further.

In a September 2020 feature in PEOPLE, the pair opened about where they've found themselves: "The whole five years has been like, this isn't my life, no. We don't want to take anything for granted." says Shearer.