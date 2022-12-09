Chris Hemsworth Attempts to Decorate Christmas Tree with Wife Elsa Pataky on His Shoulders: 'My Spine!'

Chris Hemsworth and his family are getting into the Christmas spirit with a little team effort.

The Thor actor shared a sweet Instagram video showing him and his family gathered around their tree as they attempt to get the star on top via some creative means.

In the clip, the 39-year-old hoists his wife, Elsa Pataky, 46, onto his shoulders so she can reach the top of their massive Christmas tree, but they come up a few feet short. "You can do it, Elsa," Hemsworth grunts, trying to jump, and even standing on his tip-toes so she can reach higher.

Pataky eventually manages to grasp the top-most branch, pulling the tree precariously to one side and successfully shoving the topper on as her husband exclaims, "Ohh, my spine!"

The kids look on and cheer when the star is properly placed. Hemsworth and Pataky share twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 8, and daughter India, 10.

"Last year we tried this but with me on Elsa's shoulders… nor the tree or @elsapataky's knees made it. After 12 months of preparation we finally figured it out. A star is born!!" Hemsworth wrote alongside the video.

Hemsworth made headlines recently when he announced he would be taking a step back from acting after learning he was at higher risk for Alzheimer's disease.

The Australian actor made the discovery when he filmed an episode of his docuseries Limitless with Chris Hemsworth for National Geographic.