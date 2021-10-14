Amazon Shoppers Are Sleeping 'Pain Free' Thanks to This Mattress Topper — and It's Up to 39% Off
Just because your mattress is feeling a bit stiff and, well, old doesn't mean you automatically need to purchase a new one. In fact, some of the firmest mattresses can be saved just by sticking a fluffy mattress topper on top — and that's a far more affordable thing to do than buying an entirely new bed
Thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend the Chopinmoon Extra Thick Mattress Topper, and it's currently on sale. The extra-thick topper is designed with a pillow top and box-stitch construction, which not only makes it wonderfully plush, but also prevents the down-alternative filling from moving around while you sleep. Woven from a breathable material, the fabric is durable, soft, and quick-drying, wicking moisture away and keeping you cool all night long.
The topper is outfitted with a deep pocket, so it can slide over even the deepest of mattresses. And when it's time to clean it, simply toss it in the washing machine on a gentle cycle. Shoppers can choose from seven sizes ranging from twin to California king, and prices start at just $57.80 thanks to the on-page coupon.
Over 2,300 Amazon shoppers have given the mattress topper a five-star rating, with many calling it a "mattress game changer" and noting that it provides "pain-free sleep." One user even wrote, "The mattress cover is soft, fluffy, and frankly a lifesaver."
"I have suffered with sciatica pain for the past 15 years," one five-star reviewer explained. "I've had a great mattress but it has finally given up the ghost so to speak, and it was time for something else. I could not be happier that I chose this mattress pad. I literally struggle to get out of bed because it is so freaking comfortable! It is like sleeping on a cloud; it just envelops you." They added, "I have almost been late for work more in the last week than I have been in five years because this mattress pad is so damn comfortable!"
"I was on the verge of buying a brand new mattress until someone mentioned I could try a mattress topper," another shopper said. "From the moment I laid it on my bed I could feel the softness and the difference it made. I slept wonderfully all throughout the night and my back and neck no longer hurt in the morning. It feels like a cloud that hugs you while you sleep." They added, "So happy I went for this instead of breaking the bank with a new mattress."
