Shoppers Are 'Disgusted' by How Much Pet Hair This Lint Roller Picks Up, and It's on Sale for $20 at Amazon

As much as we love our furry friends, the constant accumulation of pet hair on furniture, carpets, and clothes is certainly not the best part of being a pet parent. From clogged vacuums to countless dust cloths, making pet hair disappear can be a tedious task. Luckily, there's a handy solution that more than 103,000 five-star Amazon reviewers swear by.

The ChomChom Pet Hair and Lint Remover snatches fur, lint, dust, and more off of surfaces easily and efficiently. And right now, you can snag it for just $20 at Amazon, which is the lowest price it's been in a full five years.

The pet hair and lint remover functions similarly to a traditional lint roller, only without the use of tape or other sticky adhesives. Instead, the roller head features dense rows of long bristles that quickly trap pet hair and other messes as you glide it back and forth along furniture, upholstery, and clothing. When the roller is full, simply press the button on the handle to open the catch-all chamber and conveniently dump debris directly into the garbage.

In addition to being reusable, the roller operates manually, so there's no need for a powersource to tackle your messes. This makes it easy to take on the go, as well as to clean cars, clothes, and other hard-to-reach places. Plus, it eliminates a battery or motor kicking the bucket.

It's no wonder this little gadget has garnered hundreds of thousands of positive ratings, and it's even earned an Amazon's Choice award. One shopper said they were "gasping in amazement at how easy and effective [the roller] is" after using it for the first time, while another user with three cats and a dog wrote: "I was both disgusted and in awe when I emptied it the first time. It gathers so much hair!"

A third reviewer raved: "As a guy with a Husky, there is fur everywhere. I vacuum two to three times a day and still all I see is fur." They finished off by saying, "After using this though, I can finally see my floor again. Turns out there was carpet underneath all that shedding."

