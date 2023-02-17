Amazon Shoppers Agree This 'Fluffy' Mattress Topper 'Redeemed' Their Beds — and It's on Sale

“I needed something to help save my back… This mattress cover was just the solution”

By Amy Schulman
Published on February 17, 2023 07:00 AM

CHOKIT Luxury Soft 5D Spiral Fiber Queen Mattress Topper
Photo: Amazon

Falling asleep can be tricky for some people — especially for those who are struggling with a bad back or can't turn their mind off once they slip under the covers. And while you may turn on a podcast or nurse a mug of tea before hopping into bed, you can always add a mattress topper to your bed for a little extra comfort.

And right now, the Chokit Luxury Soft Spiral Fiber Mattress Topper is on sale at Amazon. Packed with a down alternative filling, the mattress topper is wonderfully soft, bouncy, and comfortable. Neither too thick nor too thin, the mattress topper offers well-balanced support to cushion pressure points like hips, back, and shoulders and even relieve pain while you sleep. Plus, the topper wicks away moisture and promotes airflow, so you won't get hot overnight.

This mattress topper is available in two colors, white and gray, and comes in several sizes ranging from twin to California king. Each topper is finished off with a 360-degree elastic skirt that can fit over mattresses as deep as 22 inches. And when it's time to wash the topper, just toss it into the washing machine and tumble dry on low.

CHOKIT Luxury Soft 5D Spiral Fiber Queen Mattress Topper
Amazon

Buy It! Chokit Luxury Soft Spiral Fiber Mattress Topper, $63 with coupon (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Nearly 2,000 Amazon shoppers have given the mattress topper a five-star rating, with many noting that they now "enjoy" sleeping and it actually "redeemed" their mattress. One user put it simply: "I needed something to help save my back and give me the joy of sleeping at night again. This mattress cover was just the solution."

Another user added that the mattress topper is "very fluffy" and "comfortable." They like that it has "deep corner pockets" and gives them a "wonderful feeling when I sleep." They finished off by saying, "I'm excited to see how long it lasts."

Head to Amazon to get the Chokit Luxury Soft Spiral Fiber Mattress Topper while it's on sale.

