Inside Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Chloe Bennet’s Hollywood Bungalow — and to-Die-for Loft Closet

When it comes to her home, Chloe Bennet takes matters into her own hands.

The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actress, 27, purchased her first home in Los Angeles two years ago, and working on the 1920s bungalow is her way to get creative off-set.

“Design is scary because it’s not like you can make a sketch and say, ‘That nose looks weird. I’m just going to erase it,'” she says. “It’s kind of like an intense spike of adrenaline when you’re putting a room together. I love it.”

While neutral colors play a large role in her “peaceful” home, the Abominable star also adds pops of colors — like in her pink-hued loft closet — to bring her space to life.

“I didn’t want to do pink at all! I was going to do totally clean,” she says. “I wanted to find a pink that felt like a neutral, then I saw that color and just went for it.”

The family-oriented Bennet previously let her seven brothers take over her loft when they visited, but “then I quickly was like, “This is my house. Why don’t I just fully make every space something that I want?”

To transform the room, the entertainer had a pair of crystal chandeliers featuring handmade daisies, hanging racks, a giant mirror and vintage dressers brought in. When she’s getting ready for a night out, Bennet can be found on the floor surrounded by makeup and hair products — with a glass of bubbly in hand.

“Every time I trick myself into thinking I’m a vanity girl, I’m just not,” she says. “I built the whole room around the idea of getting to sit on the floor or a pouf and put my makeup on. It’s a fun place to get ready with friends.”

On weekends, she loves shopping at flea markets, and many of her favorite pieces — like the leather couch in her office — were hard-won steals.

“That couch was covered in a bunch of other s—t, and I was like, ‘That’s the couch that I need,” she says. “It was $200, and my dad was like, ‘That’s disgusting!’ I was like, ‘Just wait. I’m going to make an amazing room around it.’ And then off of that couch, I did everything else.”

While picking out wallpaper for her office, Bennet was looking for “something kind of loud but with earthy tones,” she says. The star runs lines, writes, creates music and more in the room, which ties in the pink color found around the rest of her home.

With dozens of plants throughout her home and her two pups, Arthur and Wally, welcoming her back after long press tours, the Chicago native says she finally feels settled in Los Angeles.

“After I bought this house is when I realized I like living in L.A.,” she says. “My home is here, and it’s my safe space for sure. There’s honestly no feeling like it.”