Calling All ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Lovers: A Chip Succulent Is Now Available to Shop from Disney

We may no longer be traveling to be a guest at Disney theme parks, but that certainly doesn't mean we can't infuse a hint of their signature magic into our living rooms. To bring joy to fans from home, Disney has been adding new themed accessories, home accents, toys, and cute clothing sets to its shop page — including a lovable faux succulent potted in Chip the teacup, a gift perfect for any Beauty and the Beast enthusiasts out there.
The Chip Succulent is just as adorable as the animated character. The fully sculpted ceramic pot boasts Chip's sweet eyes and smiling mouth, complete with a distinctive golden handle that acts as his nose and his namesake chip on one side. A fake succulent has been potted inside, meaning Chip can be placed anywhere you choose, no matter if there's sunlight nearby or not. The teacup has also been polished off with a high gloss glaze finish for a shiny look, and because it stands at a mere five inches tall, you can easily find Chip a home on a window sill or perch it on a desk without it taking up too much space.
Buy It! Chip Succulent — Beauty and the Beast, $14.99; shopdisney.com
Although Chip does have a crack on one side, the product description promises that no liquids will spill from his little cup. "The faux succulent will thrive happily without watering, so it's no wonder Chip is smiling," the description continues. And since no light or watering is required, this succulent is sure to last forever, like a tale as old as time — even if you don't have much of a green thumb.
Snag a Chip Succulent for $14.99 on ShopDisney and bring home a little Disney magic inspired by Belle and the Beast-turned-prince's love story.
