Calling All ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Lovers: A Chip Succulent Is Now Available to Shop from Disney

The Chip Succulent is just as adorable as the animated character. The fully sculpted ceramic pot boasts Chip's sweet eyes and smiling mouth, complete with a distinctive golden handle that acts as his nose and his namesake chip on one side. A fake succulent has been potted inside, meaning Chip can be placed anywhere you choose, no matter if there's sunlight nearby or not. The teacup has also been polished off with a high gloss glaze finish for a shiny look, and because it stands at a mere five inches tall, you can easily find Chip a home on a window sill or perch it on a desk without it taking up too much space.