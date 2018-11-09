Chip and Joanna Gaines might be pros when it comes to being on camera, but the Fixer Upper stars were still anxious about their first appearance on late night TV.

In a clip for The Tonight Show airing Friday, the couple sit down with Jimmy Fallon for their first ever interview with the host.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

“He’s so nervous,” Joanna explains of her husband, Chip. After they both jokingly touch Fallon’s desk — “I’ve always wanted to touch the desk,” Joanna says — Chip can’t contain his excitant any longer and jumps up to audience cheers.

RELATED: Chip Gaines ‘Snuck In’ to the TodayShow and Crashed Wife Joanna’s Segment in the Cutest Way

The Tonight Show

“They love us!” he exclaims. “We do love you,” Fallon says. Chip continues: “She said no way we get invited back, but based on that second response I think maybe we get invited back.”

The couple’s first appearance landed on Fallon’s special Veterans show, honoring the country’s service men and women. “Thank you for all you do. Some really special moments and our whole audience is filled with Veterans and their families,” the host tweeted on Friday.

Fallon chatted with the couple about Joanna’s new design book Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave, their fifth child, son Crew and their decision to end their hit HGTV series Fixer Upper.

Veterans and their families in the audience at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The Tonight Show

RELATED: These Are the Christmas Traditions Joanna Gaines Will Never Change: ‘It’s Perfectly Nostalgic’

“TV is a tough business and we came into this thing sort of shock and awe and we had never had any inspiration on television,” Chip explains. “We didn’t know anything about the business and when you step into this universe it takes you a little bit t get your feet under you to say the least.”

He continued: “I’d say after five years we really realized we wanted to take a step back. Focus on our marriage. Focus on our family and just kind of catch our breath.”

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35/10:35c on NBC.