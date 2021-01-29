Chip & Joanna Gaines Send HGTV Star Erin Napier's Daughter Helen a Get Well Card After Playground Injury

Home Town's Erin Napier recently revealed that doctors had to "rebreak" her daughter Helen's leg to fix the injury

Chip and Joanna Gaines are looking out for their HGTV family.

On Wednesday, Home Town star Erin Napier shared a photo of her daughter Helen, 3, holding a sweet handwritten note from the Fixer Upper duo.

"Dear Helen," the note, written on stationary bearing the couple's names, read. "We hope you get to feeling better soon! We wanted to send you a few things we hope cheer you up."

In the get well card, the Gaines also told Helen that their 2-year-old son Crew "wanted to send you his favorite fishing set too!"

The letter was signed with two hearts.

"thank you for thinking of our baby, @joannagaines 💓," Erin, 35, captioned the picture.

Erin Napier's daughter Helen

The HGTV star, who shares Helen with husband Ben Napier, previously told fans that her daughter had an accident on a playground slide, resulting in an injury.

"A fun day at the park turned into a fully broken tibia and fibula when she stepped wrong at the end of a slide," Erin wrote in an Instagram post last week, sharing pictures of her child's pink cast and of Ben sleeping next to Helen's crib to keep an eye on her. "So thankful to have @scotsman.co beside me (and sharing nights on the floor by her crib) when = parenting during a pandemic gets even more nerve racking."

On Tuesday, Erin gave her followers an update on Helen's condition, revealing that doctors had to "rebreak" her daughter's leg to fix the injury.

"It took a procedure with general anesthesia (😰), rebreak and resetting her leg bones with a full leg cast once we made it back home to Mississippi, but my baby girl finally felt great today," she wrote alongside a photo of Helen's cast matching the pink bandages wrapped around her stuffed Tiger toy.

"She's gotten well wishes from around the world and wanted me to tell y'all: 'Thank you for checking on me!' " the mom of one added.

Earlier this month, Erin opened up about why she chooses to hide her to her daughter's face on social media posts about her family.

"It's an awful feeling to have millions of people pick apart an image of your baby's face," she wrote in a lengthy note on her Instagram Stories. "It's an awful feeling to see a photo of your child used to promote some sort of overseas kids clothing company. It's unsettling when strangers visiting Laurel to see our Home Town (thank y'all for doing that, btw) see her out with a grandmother and reach out to embrace her when she doesn't know them."

"We are the protectors of her image. Without Helen, our lives would be hollow and there would be nothing to share. She exists and we are proud of her," she continued. "But her likeness is ours to protect and decide when it's okay to share, no one else's. That's our personal choice, and it's not the same for everyone."

Recently, the Napiers told PEOPLE that they chose to not include Helen on their home renovation show to protect their child's privacy and maintain some normalcy in her life.