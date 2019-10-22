Chip and Joanna Gaines are moving full steam ahead with their new Magnolia network, and they’re ready to give the first look at the network’s pilot series, which will feature their friends (and favorite band) Johnnyswim.

The six-episode series, titled Home on the Road, will follow husband and wife Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano Ramirez as they tour North America with their band, plus son Joaquin, 4, and daughter Luna, 1, in tow. And we got a first look at the trailer, above.

“Amanda and Abner are magnetic,” says Chip and Joanna. “Ever since we met them a little over five years ago, we’ve been drawn to the way they navigate family, community, and life on the road. They’re not just musicians, they’re storytellers and together, they are a true picture of the relentless pursuit of following a dream and making it a reality; but their dream doesn’t stop with them—it’s extended to their family and fans and everyone they meet.”

RELATED: Extra, Extra! The Property Brothers Are Launching Their Own Magazine in January 2020

Image zoom DARREN LAU

Chip famously revealed back in Jan. 2018 that the band had a little something to do with conceiving their fifth child, baby Crew.

“You might recall a few months back.. the ever amazing, ever romantic @JOHNNYSWIM was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert.. anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED! #5 #7ThePerfectNumber,” he tweeted.

Hint #3 You might recall a few months back.. the ever amazing, ever romantic @JOHNNYSWIM was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert.. anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED! #5 #7ThePerfectNumber — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) January 3, 2018

RELATED: Chip and Joanna Gaines Will Open a Hotel in Waco, Texas!

The series will premiere as part of the network’s initial slate of programming set to launch in October 2020.

“When you’re on the road as much as we are, time spent at home starts to feel a lot like vacation,” the Ramirezes said in a statement. “We decided early on that we want to spend as much time together as possible…so when we go on tour, we all go on tour. We’d be lying if we said the idea of traveling the country with your bandmates, a four-year-old and a 12-month-old wasn’t a little bit scary, but it’s all we know. No matter what, we’re going to make home on the road.”