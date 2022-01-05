If you already have a DIY Network in your cable package, you'll automatically have access to Magnolia Network at 9PM ET on Jan. 5

Chip & Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network Is Finally Here! How to Watch and What's On Today

Magnolia Network is officially making its debut!

After much anticipation and some unexpected delays, Chip and Joanna Gaines's joint venture with Discovery hits TV screens on Wednesday, officially rebranding the existing DIY Network as Magnolia Network at 9 p.m. ET.

The switch happens with the cable premiere of Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, the reboot of the couple's mega-popular HGTV series, the first four episodes of which dropped on Discovery+ last year.

Cable subscribers who currently have DIY Network in their TV package will automatically have access to Magnolia Network on Jan. 5, according to a press release, while those who do not currently have DIY can contact their providers to add the new network to their package.

In addition to Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, the Gaineses will be launching with a huge slate of original programming throughout the month of January, including shows like Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Home Work, Family Dinner, The Johnnyswim Show, Mind for Design and Zoë Bakes. Five seasons' worth of the original Fixer Upper will also air on the channel.

Come February, two more original series will premiere — Super Dad and The Lost Kitchen — as well as Season 2 of Magnolia Table. In March, Season 3 of Magnolia Table will drop, as well as three more series: Ranch to Table, Inn the Works and Homegrown.

Many of these original series are also already available to stream on Discovery+.

food faves 2021 gallery Credit: Magnolia Network

Several existing DIY Network shows will also become part of the Magnolia Network roster. Look out for new seasons of Maine Cabin Masters, Barnwood Builders, Restoring Galveston and Bargain Mansions. Episodes from the perennial favorite This Old House will also air on Magnolia.

"It wasn't long ago that watching TV meant time together as a family. It was a place where people of all ages could gather and be informed, entertained, and inspired by the kind of honest, authentic programming that brings people closer," the Gaineses said in a press release in December.

"That's what we've set out to build with Magnolia Network, and we've been amazed by the stories and storytellers we've found, people whose lives are living proof that our world is full of beauty, hope, courage, and curiosity," they continued. "We can't wait to see these stories brought to life on cable this January, and we're hopeful about the impact it might have — to help reclaim the best of what television can be."

In February 2021, PEOPLE reported that the cable launch of the Gaines's network, originally planned for October 2020, then "early 2021," would be pushed to 2022 due to unforeseen production delays stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chip and Joanna Gaines revealing the Fowler's new home , as seen on Fixer Upper, Season 6. Credit: Magnolia Discovery Networks

"Our original plan was to launch in cable and follow in a streaming environment, but the most unconventional of years dealt us challenges and opportunities we never could have foreseen," Magnolia Network President Allison Page said in a release at the time.

Instead, they launched first with streaming, debuting Magnolia Network on Discovery+ in July 2021.