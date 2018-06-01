All of Chip and Joanna Gaines' Most Romantic (and Hilarious) Throwback Pics

Chip and Jo are celebrating 15 years of marriage, and in honor of our favorite Fixer Upper alumni and all of their laugh-out-loud and swoon-worthy moments, we’ve taken a cue from Joanna and rounded up the couples’ best throwback photos.

For their 15th wedding anniversary on May 31, the soon-to-be mama-of-five shared her annual adorable vintage pic of the pair. “It’s been a good fifteen years @chipgaines Here’s to fifty more,” Joanna wrote on Instagram and Twitter.

The couple looks blissful in their black-and-white wedding photo, riding off in a car decorated with a “Just Married” sign as Joanna beams at the camera while her groom kisses her on the cheek.

Chip, 43, also wrote a sweet note for his wife on Twitter.

“15 years.. where’d they go; 15 years.. I’d like to know; 15 more, to God I pray; 15 more just to make her day. Happy anniversary sweet girl!” he wrote.

The pair first met in 2001 while Joanna was working at her father’s auto shop in Waco, Texas, and Chip was holding down a handful of small businesses. Now, they share four children — Drake, 13, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 8 — and are expecting another boy this summer. They revealed they were growing their family after announcing the end of their mega-hit HGTV show Fixer Upper back in September.

The pair took a trip to Italy together in fall of 2017, and while that’s not quite a throwback, their vacation shots were too cute not to include! Chip and Jo caught up on a good amount of sleep (15 hours!) and rode Vespas while they were there.

The two have always marched to the beat of their own drum …

… or no drum at all.

Whether they’re shooting hoops in matching adult onesies, catching a date-night concert or taking a romantic getaway together, the stars are constantly making room for quality time: they’ve got a standing date every Tuesday night.

“We tend to frequent our local holes-in-the-wall for street tacos and queso,” Joanna told PEOPLE last June. “After dinner we get ice cream and drive around Waco to go down memory lane and visit our old stomping grounds.”

While the pair make us seriously “aww” with their romantic throwbacks, their goofy moments are just as heartwarming. “We take our job seriously… most of the time!” Joanna wrote in her Instagram caption of a promo collage for season 4 of Fixer Upper. She also posted a hysterical #deletedscene of her and her hubby jamming out in the car, screaming along with the words they can’t quite remember.

They make a great team on-and-off camera (but their bloopers are definitely the best parts)!

And their long-lasting love story is just one of their successes — the couple has built a home design and lifestyle empire together, which all began back in 2003 when they first opened Magnolia Market.

“I never wore red lipstick but I was feeling bold that day and tried it.” Jo wrote in her Instagram caption in 2015. “I was extremely grateful for the forty customers that came in that day to support us. Now 12 years later I’m completely blown away. THANK YOU for all the support, we feel it and are so humbled and grateful!” she continued.

The pair have been fixing up houses for years, but Jo credits her design instincts with what she learned from fixing up their first home together. “I remember crying when Chip said we were moving in- it was dumpy and it smelled bad,” she admitted in her caption.

“We fixed it up and fell in love with it,” she added. “To this day, if you ask us what our favorite house we ever lived in we both go back to this little white 800 sq ft home. We were broke and were forced to be creative with our resources and we were proud as punch about this place. Most of what I learned creatively stemmed from this little fixer upper.”

#TB to when Chip had yet to grace our Instagram feeds with his presence, so Joanna obligingly shared ample content of the happy couple on her own account, especially around their anniversaries.

Joanna shared another rare wedding throwback five years ago for their 10th anniversary, and the pair continue to look as happy as ever — and now they’re adding one more to the adventure!