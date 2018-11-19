You Can Stay in One of Chip and Joanna Gaines's Fixer Uppers—Now for Rent on Airbnb

You can rent out one of Chip and Joanna Gaines’s real-life Fixer Uppers!

During the season four finale of the hit HGTV show, the couple took on their biggest renovation project yet: a “little shack on the prairie” in Crawford, Texas—just 20 minutes away from the Gaines’s home base in Waco. This remodel held a special place in Chip and Joanna’s heart, as it was for Fixer Upper‘s executive producer Michael Matsumoto and his family.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Initially, they purchased the run-down house for $12,500 but flipped it into the Matsumoto’s dream home with an open-concept kitchen, four bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

RELATED: Chip & Joanna Gaines Are Returning to TV with Their Own Discovery Network: ‘Excited to Be Back!’

Mike Davello

Mike Davello

“Having worked with Chip and Jo for years prior to building our house was such a pleasure,” Matsumoto tells PEOPLE exclusively. “To turn the tables and be in front of the camera was such a surreal and amazing experience. We all had so much fun filming with them. They truly do make dreams come true. Our house is beyond what we could have ever wished for.”

Mike Davello

Mike Davello

But now, Matsumoto says he and his family are in the process of moving back to Los Angeles, and they’ve listed their house for rent on Airbnb.

“It was hard to make the decision to put our house on Airbnb, but two things help us with that decision,” he says. “Work may get busy so I wanted to be closer to the office. And truthfully our house is such a special gift and so many fans have told us that it’s their favorite, it’ll be nice to let them get to experience the magic of it.”

Matthew Matsumoto

Matthew Matsumoto

The home features an al fresco dining area, a play structure, a basketball court, and a small home gym. Inside, the Matsumotos have tried to consider everything that their guests would need to make them feel most at home. Inside of the traditional Joanna-style shiplap-covered kitchen, they’ve left behind two high chairs for guests to use (“because what parent wants to travel with that?”).

WATCH THIS: Chip Gaines on Having Another Baby with Joanna: ‘Don’t Be Surprised If No. 6 Is in the Cards!’

“We have tried to put thought into every detail and what we would want and need in an Airbnb,” Matsumoto says. “I really hope our guests feel that.”

Although they haven’t had any guests yet, they have their first stay booked for the first week of December, and they are open for booking in the future.

Mike Davello

Mike Davello

“Everyone that has booked so far has been awesome. They also seem to be big fans of the show so it makes it more excited for us!” Matsumoto says. “We haven’t had guests yet but are very excited to see their faces when they open the door for the first time! When we welcome anyone into our house, our family included, and they see how beautiful it is, their jaws always hit the floor. I don’t want to brag but it really is the most amazing house in the world.”

The family also isn’t shying away from their Fixer Upper background, as the home is listed as “Fixer Upper Producers House : Matsumoto Farm.”

Mike Davello

Mike Davello

“Stay at the Producer of FIXER UPPERS home built for the finale of season 4,” the listing reads. “A 20 minute drive to Waco it’s the perfect retreat. This home is family friendly and ideal for entertaining family and friends.”

RELATED: Chip and Joanna Gaines Don’t Mind Waking Up at 2 a.m.: ‘It’s Fun in the Wee Hours’

Matthew Matsumoto

Matthew Matsumoto

And although the Matsumoto family is leaving for now, rest assured, they will one day return to the Lone Star state.

“It’s back to the city life for us for the time being. We will be back though,” Matsumoto says. “I doubt I’ll be able to stay away from that house for long.”