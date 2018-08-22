HGTV’S Chip and Joanna Gaines have a deep appreciation for the harvest season, and they know a thing or two about finding well-made products that make life a little bit easier and more festive.

Before the cooler temperatures hit, stock up on a few of the couple’s staples for fall. From Joanna’s favorite nontoxic and cruelty-free nail polish (in a stunning purple hue) to Chip’s handy campfire roasting sticks, transitioning to autumn will be a breeze.

Joanna’s Picks

“I love finding products that I know are made well and make me happy. These picks do both, and I bet you’ll love them too,” Joanna says.

1. Olive Emnet Foldover Clutch

The casual design and soft colors of this clutch make a statement. I’m also happy to support its maker, ABLE, which works to end generational poverty by creating jobs for women.

Buy It! $88; magnolia.com

2. Magnolia Fall Candle

I’ll burn this candle all season long, both at home and at the office. I love its pumpkin chai scent. It can make any setting feel like autumn. You can get these at Magnolia Market, in store or online.

Buy It! Starting at $28; magnolia.com

3. Kinetic Copper Canning Jars

Canning jars are practical and purposeful, so I like to have plenty on hand at home. They’re ideal for preserving fruits and veggies from my garden, and the kids love to store their favorite treasures in them. These Kinetic copper ones are airtight, stackable, freezer-safe, and top-rack dishwasher-safe.

Buy It! $40 for 4; williams-sonoma.com

4. Wood & Brass Desk Calendar

When it’s time to take the kids back-to-school shopping, I find myself looking for a few new supplies too. This wood and brass desk calendar does the trick—and with its timeless design, I can continue using it year after year.

Buy It! $48; magnolia.com

5. Sundays Nail Polish No. 21

This polish is a splurge, but you’ll feel good about wearing it. All polishes are nontoxic and cruelty-free. Plus, warm purple-gray No. 21 feels like the perfect color for autumn.

Buy It! $18; jet.com

6. Malta Chain Wishbone Hoop

This wishbone hoop dresses up everything from a flannel shirt to a formal dress. The subtle design makes a statement every time I wear mine.

Buy It! $36; sarahbriggs.com

7. Made to Last: A Compendium of Artisans, Trades & Projects

Chip and I like to promote artisans in our projects, which is what I love about Made to Last by Vanessa Murray. It’s a collection of profiles about people who make unique products by hand.

Buy It! $29; amazon.com

Chip’s Picks

“Good fun with the family and fresh inspiration for the entrepreneur—these picks have me ready for whatever life throws my way,” Chip says.

1. Fatwood Crate

These kindling sticks will help generate a good-looking fire in no time. You can buy Fatwood in a sack, crate, or box, depending on how much you need.

Buy It! $55; llbean.com

2. Campfire Roasting Sticks

If you’re going to build a campfire, you’ll need s’mores to go with it. These classic steel roasting sticks work great for marshmallows or hot dogs and clean up easily.

Buy It! $48 for 4; shopterrain.com

3. Brooks Adrenaline GTS 18 Running Shoe

When I decided to run the Silo District Marathon, I knew I’d need a good support team—and a great pair of shoes. These are light yet feel snug on your feet. Whether you’re running your first race or looking for a great shoe to get you through the day.

Buy It! $120; nordstrom.com

4. Petzl Actik Headlamp

When you’re working in an unlit room or trying to find your way after dark, this Petzl headlamp provides bright white or night-vision red light to help you get the job done. The elastic headband fits well, and the headlamp includes a built-in emergency whistle.

Buy It! $70; amazon.com

5. Johnny Beard Fire Fan

This handcrafted Johnny Beard fire fan is made with hardwoods, suede leather, and a brass nozzle and nails.

Buy It! $84; amazon.com

6. Pendleton Wool Camp Blanket

Classic wool blankets are great for camping or wrapping up when you’re out by the fire on a cool evening. Beyond the utility, these good-looking Yakima camp blankets are really well made.

Buy It! $169 for a twin; amazon.com

7. Originals: How Non-Conformists Move the World

Filled with inspiring stories and insights into the creative mind, Originals: How Non-Conformists Move the World is a good reminder that big things usually don’t happen in ordinary ways. It takes a different way of thinking to achieve something new.

Buy It! $9; amazon.com

This content originally appeared in the Fall 2018 issue of The Magnolia Journal. Click here to subscribe to The Magnolia Journal.