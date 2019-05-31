Chip and Joanna Gaines Celebrate 16 Years of Marriage: ‘Feels Like We’re Just Getting Started’

16 down — a lifetime to go!

Chip and Joanna Gaines publicly celebrated their wedding anniversary on Friday by sharing a pair of sweet tributes to each other on social media.

“16 years and it feels like we’re just getting started…” Joanna, 41, wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the pair grinning together. “I love you Chip Carter Gaines.”

Meanwhile, Chip, 44, shared his own adoring post, highlighting all of the loving nicknames he has for his wife.

“Happy #16th anniversary Joanna! A.k.a. Jojo, joey, jo, boss, mom, ma ma, mommy, sweetgirl, kiddo,. My girl by any other name,” he wrote.

In an extra sweet touch, the father of five added that out of all the days the couple has shared together, the day they said “I do” still takes the cake!

“My BEST day is still the day you officially became Joanna Lea Stevens Gaines! I love you,” he wrote, adding the hashtag “here’s to many more.”

Just last month, Chip’s admiration for his wife was also on display, as the former Fixer Upper star documented his sweet birthday surprise for Joanna.

Kicking off her 41st celebration with a feast fit for a queen, Chip brought Joanna a plate of breakfast tacos and hot donuts, getting a little help from their youngest son Crew, 11 months.

Documenting the sweet moment online, Chip shared a photo of Crew sitting on the couch on Twitter before they brought in her early morning birthday surprise. “Crew is ready to surprise @joannagaines with breakfast in bed.. happy birthday Joanna! #AkaMom” he wrote alongside the adorable image.

Joanna also shared a photo later in the day of Crew in a high chair surrounded by a series of pink, white and rose gold balloons. “Sweet kids surprised me this morning with all my favorites: fresh flowers, hot donuts, breakfast tacos and a pretty color palette ❤️” she captioned the image.

Chip and Joanna met back in 2001 while she was working at her father’s auto shop in Waco, Texas, and he was holding down a handful of small businesses.

Two years later, the couple tied the knot at the historic Earle-Harrison House, and honeymooned in New York, even naming their first child after the Drake hotel where they stayed.

“Match made in heaven is not the term you would use to describe us. But when we mixed our personalities together, it created a spark,” Joanna told PEOPLE in 2016 of the early days of their relationship.

Opening up about the secret of their enduring romance, Joanna previously revealed that after over a decade together, the pair still make sure to prioritize themselves.

“Chip and I have a standing date night once a week,” Joanna said in the 2018 summer issue of their Magnolia Journal magazine. “We usually choose to stay close to home and rotate through our favorite dinner spots [in Clifton, Texas].”