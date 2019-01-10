Every Single Book by Chip and Joanna Gaines Is Seriously Discounted Right Now

Chip and Joanna Gaines fans, this special sale has your name written all over it.

All of the Gaines’s books are currently on sale on Amazon — including Joanna’s latest, Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave. If you don’t already own all of their best-selling books, you can get them for up to 42 percent off. But you’ll have to hurry because this limited-time sale won’t last long.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Thomas Nelson (2); William Morrow Cookbooks; Harper Design

The former Fixer Upper stars launched their first title, The Magnolia Story, back in 2016. The memoir, which tells the story of their marriage, entrepreneurial start, and rise to fame, was an instant hit and made its way onto The New York Times Best Sellers list. Chip then went on to write the hysterical and heartfelt Capital Gaines: Smart Things I Learned Doing Stupid Stuff, which was followed by Joanna’s first cookbook, Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering.

Chip and Joanna Gaines Books on Sale

The Magnolia Story , $15.64 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

, $15.64 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com Capital Gaines: Smart Things I Learned Doing Stupid Stuff , $14.52 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

, $14.52 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering , $17.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

, $17.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave, $23.99 (orig. $40); amazon.com

All four books are sure to bring a smile to any shiplap-loving heart, and also make for fun gifts for friends and family. Fixer Upper fans can get even more fun from the couple delivered to their door with a subscription to The Magnolia Journal, which is also marked down for a limited time.

What’s more, there are even more exciting reads from their HGTV family that are currently on sale, including Clint Harp’s Handcrafted: A Woodworker’s Story, Erin and Ben Napier’s Make Something Good Today: A Memoir, and Nicole Curtis’s Better Than New: Lessons I’ve Learned From Saving Old Homes (and How They Saved Me).

While we eagerly await more details about their new television network in the works, these books are the best way to get your Chip and Joanna fix. We can’t wait to see what they do next.