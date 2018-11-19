Chip and Joanna Gaines Just Bought a 13-Foot Christmas Tree: 'That Ladder Is Not Gonna Cut It'

The holiday season is right around the corner, and Chip and Joanna Gaines are more than ready.

The famous home makeover couple bought a 13-foot-tall Christmas tree on Sunday—four days before Thanksgiving. Joanna, 40, shared a picture and videos of the epic decor being placed in their dining room, and it was a process that involved the whole family, even baby Crew, who was born in June.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the first clip posted to her Instagram Story, Joanna shows Chip, 44, finding the “tree of his dreams” on a farm. In the next, he’s got it all wrapped up and attempts to strap it to the top of their SUV.

RELATED: These Are the Christmas Traditions Joanna Gaines Will Never Change: ‘It’s Perfectly Nostalgic’

Then, he measures the spot where they’re planning to put the tree just to make sure there’s enough space. The mother-of-five captioned the photo, “Big tree probs.”

Chip Gaines Joanna Stevens Gaines/Instagram

Chip and Joanna Gaines Joanna Stevens Gaines/Instagram

After Chip and two of his sons successfully push the tree upright, it appears to block the dining table and Joanna shares one last photo, writing on it, “I guess we don’t need our dining table” with the shrugging emoji.

She adds, “Crew is wondering if we are serious.”

Chip and Joanna Gaines Joanna Stevens Gaines/Instagram

Chip and Joanna Gaines' Christmas tree Joanna Stevens Gaines/Instagram

Finally, Joanna posted a photo of the tree standing tall in her living room next to a ladder that was almost half its height.

“It’s a tight squeeze in here and that ladder is not gonna cut it but here we goooooo,” she writes, followed by the hashtags #13feet and #griswolds, referring to the famous movie National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

Chip and Joanna Gaines Joanna Stevens Gaines/Instagram

Chip and Joanna are, unsurprisingly, such big fans of the holidays that they recently gave their flagship store, Magnolia Market, a “magical Christmas” makeover.

RELATED VIDEO: Chip and Joanna Gaines Make Their First Appearance on the Tonight Show

In a video shared on her blog, the former Fixer Upper star, who just announced she and Chip will be launching their own TV network, detailed all the ways her Waco, Texas, store was reimagined for the “most wonderful time of the year.”

Chip GAines Joanna Stevens Gaines/Instagram

“I felt like the transformation from summer to fall was a really big change,” Gaines said in the video. “It was really dramatic, but there’s something about fall to winter that feels even more dramatic. This is one of those things that feels larger than life.”

RELATED: How to Decorate for Christmas, According to Joanna Gaines

Gaines and her creative team draw much of their inspiration from the couple’s Magnolia Journal magazine (published by Meredith, which is also the parent company of PEOPLE). So this season, they incorporated a lot of wood tones and natural elements into their decor.

“I think the biggest thing for me is just the idea of this nostalgic Christmas,” Gaines said. “We don’t need to re-think the wheel here.”