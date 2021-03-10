Chip Gaines on His New Memoir and Launch of Magnolia Network: ‘We’re So Freaking Optimistic’

Chip Gaines has his hands full — and he couldn't be happier about it!

The HGTV alum is about to release his second memoir, No Pains, No Gaines and, alongside his wife Joanna, launch the Magnolia Network (coming July 15 to discovery+ and to TV next year), which includes the long-awaited reboot of their megahit show Fixer Upper: Welcome Home.

"We are so freaking optimistic and excited," Chip tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday. And he's not afraid of the hard work still ahead. In fact, the family's motto is "the Gaineses can do hard things."

"I want our kids to be drawn to what's uncomfortable because the good stuff takes work," says Chip, who shares Drake, 16, Ella, 14, Duke, 12, Emmie, 10, and Crew, 2, with Joanna. "It's an honor to do a hard thing because we know that it's going to produce great results, and on the backside of those results is where you have the opportunity to change the world."

The last year has proved to be a "hard thing" for many and the Gaineses were no exception.

Winter Storm Uri wreaked havoc across Texas in February, including in Waco. "We had a busted pipe at our restaurant and frozen pipes at our house, but we were pretty fortunate. We knew much worse was playing out for thousands of people," says Chip, who jumped at the chance to help out. Magnolia raised more than $350,000 to help families in need.

Covid-19 also impacted the launch of Magnolia Network, which was originally planned for October 2020 before being pushed back twice due to pandemic-related production delays. But Chip promises it will be worth the wait for fans.

"We've poured our hearts and souls into this," he says. "We were naive at first, which is the way I think you enter most hard things. We have been baptized by real life and the real challenges of building and—hopefully, in the near future—running a successful network."

The Magnolia app, which will be available July 15, will offer much of the content promised on the network: the complete first seasons of Fixer Upper: Welcome Home and Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, the complete Fixer Upper library and full seasons of several of its new shows, including Growing Floret, The Lost Kitchen, Homegrown, Family Dinner and Restoration Road with Clint Harp.

It will off also include exclusive recipes, behind-the-scenes footage, blog posts, design resources and workshops led by "some of the country's most talented makers and artisans," according to a press release.

Discovery+ is currently airing previews of several of the new Magnolia shows, including the first four episodes of the Fixer Upper reboot and Joanna's cooking show as well as single episodes of many others.

Chip also opened up about what it was like to get back in his tool belt for Welcome Home.

"My mom texted me the other day after watching and said, 'It seems like it's you again. You seem relaxed and happy,'" he says. "We are excited to go to work. Something happened with that time off that gave us the little bit of rest that we needed, the little bit of gas in our tanks, and we're full and refreshed."