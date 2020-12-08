First Look: Chip Gaines to Release New Self-Help Memoir No Pain, No Gaines

Chip Gaines has another project in the works, a new memoir!

The Fixer Upper star tells PEOPLE exclusively that he will be releasing No Pain, No Gaines in March 2021. The book, a self-help/memoir hybrid, will focus on the importance of surrounding yourself with the right people, and how Chip and Joanna’s own network helped them get where they are today.

“I have always known deep in my bones that hard work yields great results, even when there may be little to show for it,” says Chip. “Jo and I have built and lived our entire lives around this notion. We have put decades of hard work and grit and a whole lot of sweat equity into the work we do, and now we’re launching into what might be the hardest work we've ever done, building a network.”

The couple is set to launch their upcoming Magnolia Network (a partnership with Discovery) early next year, which will feature the return of their hit home renovation series Fixer Upper.

Before the network launches next year, select episodes of Fixer Upper: Welcome Home will be made available on Discovery's new global streaming service, Discovery+, which launches January 4.

Chip, 46, explains that his new book is about a different kind of network.

“Spoiler alert #1: This is a book about networks. Spoiler alert #2: This is not a book about networking. Not in the traditional sense at least. There must be tens of thousands of books out there about networking — books that I’m sure have all sorts of useful tips and tricks in them — but that’s not what I’m after.”

He explains, “What I am interested in is “network,” the noun. The group of people in your life and in mine with beating hearts and passions who live and love and try and fail and try again. That’s what this book is about. I want you to build a network of people who will stand beside you as you bust your butt to do the same for them, who believe that authentic human connection is more important than any other earthly thing, who bet on each other instead of the way of the world, and who agree that the phrase 'it’s just business' isn’t gonna cut it.”