Chip and Joanna Gaines sat down with Oprah Winfrey to talk about their lives as business partners and parents in a Super Soul special premiering Saturday

Chip Gaines Tells Wife Joanna, 'I Owe You My Life Because You Settled Me Down' in Candid Interview

Chip and Joanna Gaines are sharing how they feel supported by each other in a new interview with Oprah.

The Fixer Upper alums, who will celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary this year, recently opened up to Oprah Winfrey for a Super Soul special that premieres March 13 on Discovery+, during which they spoke about how they, as Oprah says, "bring the best to each other."

For Chip, 46, the answer is "perfectly clear," as he explains in the clip above that his wife, 42, has helped him calm him down and focus on what's important.

"I was like a dog chasing his tail in a circle, trying to be all the things for all the people and I can just, beyond a shadow of a doubt, quickly say [Joanna] grounded me," he said. "And it's almost like the dog then saw the tennis ball or whatever and calmed down."

"I was just such an idiot and I was just so anxious and so excitable," Chip added.

The father of five went on to recall how his own dad, "in a loving way," used to tell him, "'Man, son, talking to you is like trying to get a drink of water at a fire hydrant.' "

"I was always that kind of energy. It wasn't pleasant; it wasn't cute," Chip admitted. "It was like anxiety-inducing, you know?"

"And Jo has just kind of grounded me in this place to where it's almost like, when I die or I'm on my deathbed, what I'll say, looking back, is, 'I owe you my life because you settled me down,'" he added.

For Joanna, Chip has done a bit of the opposite for her and helped her to live in the moment and see the happiness in every day, outside of their routines and responsibilities.

"I'm more operational [and can] click into, like, a robotic mode and just show up and do the thing and forget the why a lot of the times — forget the joy," she explained to Oprah, 67. "To find the joy in that moment."

"And Chip is always teaching me if you're not having fun, if you're not enjoying and savoring these moments, then why are you doing it?" Joanna added. "And he also pushes me to do it."