Chip Gaines Teams Up with Jennifer Lopez, Kacey Musgraves and More for a Cause Close to His Heart

Chip Gaines is raising money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital, and he enlisted some famous friends to help him do it.

The former Fixer Upper star is teaming up with Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, Kacey Musgraves, Florida Georgia Line, Jessie James Decker and Drew Barrymore.to try and raise more than $230,000 (his previous sum) for the hospital.

Each of the celebrities will be posting about the #ChipInChallenge on social media and asking people to donate to the Children’s Hospital under their name. The celebrity who raises the most money via their “donate” button will win “ultimate bragging rights” and a trophy that Chip built himself.

“At the end of the day, the goal is to raise a ton of money for those sweet kids,” a representative for Chip tells PEOPLE in a release. “Every donation is tax deductible and every penny counts—skip your morning coffee and donate $5, or go in with your friends and do something bigger. The point is just to jump in.”

The campaign is live from now until June 11, and the money will go toward St. Jude to ensure that families of children with cancer never receive a bill from them for treatment, travel, housing or food.

This isn’t the first time Chip has helped raise money for the cause. Two years ago, he vowed to shave his head on-site at St. Jude if fans were able to help him raise $25,000 in under a week. They surpassed the goal and then some, raising $230,000 — and Chip held up his end of the bargain.

Chip and Joanna went to Memphis to present the money to St. Jude, and “those kids changed them forever,” the rep tells PEOPLE.

To donate, visit magnolia.com/chipinchallenge.