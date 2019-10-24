Chip Gaines Says He Could See Himself Giving Son Crew Another 'Little Sibling' with Wife Joanna

Chip and Joanna Gaines may have their hands full with five children, but that doesn’t mean they don’t want more down the road!

In an exclusive preview of their interview on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, Chip, 44, can’t hold back his feelings for his wife — and his hopes for their future — as she discusses the “valuable” failures they’ve experienced while building their Magnolia empire.

“I love you,” he lovingly gushes as Joanna, 41, speaks in the interview, which will air this Sunday, October 27 on NBC at 8 a.m. ET. “When you were just saying all those things, my heart just burst open.”

Through her laughter, the mother of five reveals, “I call him coach! He’s coached me.”

But Chip makes it clear that his feelings for his wife — with whom he shares sons Crew, 16 months; Duke, 11; and Drake, 14; and daughters Emmie Kay, 9, and Ella Rose, 13 — extends far beyond a supportive coaching role.

“Forget coach! I’m talking in a much more romantic sense,” he explained. “Like, I could see Crew having a little sibling and me being like, ‘I love this woman!'”

Joanna jokingly interjects, “Oh, jeez. Willie, another subject!” before opening up about Chip’s adoration for children and having a large family.

“When I’m 50, Chip’s gonna want more kids. Just know, this is gonna be the headline forever: Jo’s pregnant again,” she quips. “Chip with children is like business — there’s never too many.”

“I’m like, ‘Chip I think we’ve got enough, I think we’re good!'” Joanna continues. “He’s like, ‘I just think we can keep having them!’ I think Chip just loves a full plate.”

Chip and Joanna Gaines

Their interview comes more than a year after the former Fixer Upper stars revealed that they may not be done having children.

“I joke with my friends that I’m going to be that 45-year-old who’s pregnant,” Joanna told PEOPLE in May 2018 ahead of welcoming baby Crew. “Chip is such a kid at heart and we both love a big family. I’m open to whatever. I’m just having fun with it.”

At the time, Joanna said she was also looking forward to experiencing motherhood again because of how different it would feel in comparison to her first four children.

“I had four kids aged 4 and under,” she explained. “There were so many diapers, and it was chaos. Those years just flew because there was so much happening in the moment. I feel like I can really take this one in and relish these moments.”

Chip and Joanna Gaines' kids

Chip Gaines and Crew

In addition to caring for their five children, Chip and Joanna have been busy running a lifestyle empire that includes a home building company, real estate agency, product lines, their Waco shopping destination, and a forthcoming TV network.

Most recently, the couple announced that they would also be opening a coffee shop and hotel, both in Waco, Texas.

The coffee shop, which will be named Magnolia Press, is expected to open this month. As for the boutique hotel, the Gaines are anticipating a 2021 opening.

Despite having a lot on her plate, Joanna recently said in a personal essay she penned for the Fall 2019 issue of her and husband Chip’s magazine, Magnolia Journal, that she wouldn’t have it any other way.

Joanna and Chip Gaines

“I decided that balance is way too meticulous a science to get just right in my daily life, and that it wasn’t something I was very interested in for myself,” she said. “In its place, I sought wholeness for my family and for my work.”

“I’ve found that something miraculous happens when I make space for both: Each is made better by the other,” she added. “My work is undoubtedly more inspired when my kids can be a part of it, and I’m a better mom when my passion for creativity plays a role in how I parent.

Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist airs Sundays on NBC at 8 a.m. ET.