Chip Gaines Admits He Once Hit on Martha Stewart at a Party: 'If Anything Happens to Jo, Watch Your DMs'

Chip Gaines shared his hilarious encounter with the lifestyle legend during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 15, 2023 04:57 PM
Chip Gaines, Martha Stewart
Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Chip Gaines isn't shy when he runs into a celebrity crush.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show, Chip and Joanna spoke about meeting some of their favorite celebrities at the Time100 party in 2019. But one person, in particular, made Chip especially starstruck.

"I flirted with Martha Stewart in an aggressive — in a very real way," he told host Jimmy Fallon.

Joanna, 44, candidly confirmed her husband's story, adding, "Yeah, you did."

Chip, 48, then shared more details from his conversation with Stewart.

"I told her 'If anything ever happens to Jo, watch your DMS," he joked.

Through laughter, Joanna added, "Oh gosh."

During the Valentine's Day interview, the couple also spoke about their upcoming milestone wedding anniversary — 20 years in May.

2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Day 1 - Press Room
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

While Fallon held up a throwback photo from the day they tied the knot, Chip gave a sweet compliment to his wife. "She looks like the day we got married there," he said, referencing the photo.

He then recalled the moment they met and said he knew she was "the one…she was the catch."

In honor of Valentine' Day, Joanna revealed in an Instagram Reel just how much she and her husband love to call each other "babe." In the nearly 30 second clip posted on Tuesday, the couple traded the pet name back and forth about 14 times in a video montage of several scenes from their show Fixer Upper: Welcome Home and Fixer Upper: The Castle.

"Babe, this is embarrassing @chipgaines…" Joanna joked in the caption of the video, also wishing her husband and followers a "#HappyValentinesDay."

One commenter praised the couple saying, "As someone in a long marriage - I'm kinda convinced couples who do this keep the romantic vibe alive longer," while another said, "I just love you two!!! ❤️❤️." Several others noted how they also call their significant others babe and that it works for them.

The Gaineses, who married in 2003, often share sweet tributes to one another on social media, with Joanna posting another short video two weeks ago showing Chip enjoying quality time in the couple's chicken coop with his animal friends.

"A man and his chickens," Joanna captioned the sweet clip, which she posted showing Chip holding a baby chick in his hands before feeding over a dozen chickens, all of which surround the TV personality.

Related Articles
2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Day 1 - Press Room
Chip and Joanna Gaines Reveal Pet Name They Can't Stop Calling Each Other: 'This Is So Embarrassing'
Chip and Joanna Gaines in Studio 1A on Thursday July 15, 2021
Joanna Gaines Shares Clip of Husband Chip Feeding Their Farm Animals: 'A Man and His Chickens'
Chip and Joanna Gaines, tonight show
Chip and Joanna Gaines Reveal Which of Their Kids' Names Was Inspired by New York City
Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards press room held at the Microsoft Theater on September 3, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Joanna Gaines Responds to Commenters Calling Her Latest Design an '80s Airport Bathroom': 'A Lot of Opinions'
Chip and Joanna Gaines in Studio 1A on Thursday July 15, 2021
Chip and Joanna Gaines' Relationship Timeline
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: Martha Stewart attends the iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden on December 9, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for iHeartRadio); PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 14: Brad Pitt attends the French Premiere of Paramount Pictures' "Babylon" at Le Grand Rex on January 14, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Paramount)
Martha Stewart Says Her Celebrity Crush Brad Pitt is 'Aging Beautifully': 'He Looks So Great'
Joanna Gaines Shares Her Selfie Fail with Daughter After Wind Catches Hold of Their Hair
Joanna Gaines Shares Her Selfie Fail with Daughter Emmie on Windy Day — See the Hilarious Photo!
Joanna Gaines surgery
Joanna Gaines Reveals She's Recovering from Back Surgery: 'Grateful for the Forced Rest'
Hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines pick out floor stains and fit imported furnace, as seen on Fixer Upper: The Castle.
Chip Gaines Trades His Jeans for a Nightgown in Teaser for 'Fixer Upper: The Castle'
Joanna Gaines Shares Son Crew Carefully Crafting a Birthday Card for Dad Chip: 'I Love You Dad'
Joanna Gaines Shares Adorable Clip of Son Crew Writing a Birthday Card for Dad Chip: 'I Love You'
Martha Stewart; Brad Pitt
Martha Stewart Says She 'Melts' Looking at Pictures of Brad Pitt on Instagram: 'He Is So Cute'
Martha Stewart, jimmy fallon
Martha Stewart Reveals Nativity Scene Made in Prison — And How She Got Warden to Help Make It
Joanna Gaines dancing in the snow during a photoshoot
Watch Joanna Gaines Show Off Her Dance Moves to Keep Warm During Snowy 'Magnolia Journal' Cover Shoot
Hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines pick out floor stains and fit imported furnace, as seen on Fixer Upper: The Castle
Watch the First Trailer for Chip and Joanna Gaines' New Show, 'Fixer Upper: Welcome Home - The Castle'
Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines attend AOL Build Presents: "Fixer Upper" at AOL Studios In New York on December 8, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage); https://www.instagram.com/p/CAAm0MSD7u1/
Why Joanna Gaines' Mom Called Her Crying When She First Read Her New Book
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore Calls on Chip and Joanna Gaines for Help in Hilarious Video: 'It's Demo Day'