Chip Gaines Admits He Once Hit on Martha Stewart at a Party: 'If Anything Happens to Jo, Watch Your DMs'

Chip Gaines isn't shy when he runs into a celebrity crush.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show, Chip and Joanna spoke about meeting some of their favorite celebrities at the Time100 party in 2019. But one person, in particular, made Chip especially starstruck.

"I flirted with Martha Stewart in an aggressive — in a very real way," he told host Jimmy Fallon.

Joanna, 44, candidly confirmed her husband's story, adding, "Yeah, you did."

Chip, 48, then shared more details from his conversation with Stewart.

"I told her 'If anything ever happens to Jo, watch your DMS," he joked.

Through laughter, Joanna added, "Oh gosh."

During the Valentine's Day interview, the couple also spoke about their upcoming milestone wedding anniversary — 20 years in May.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

While Fallon held up a throwback photo from the day they tied the knot, Chip gave a sweet compliment to his wife. "She looks like the day we got married there," he said, referencing the photo.

He then recalled the moment they met and said he knew she was "the one…she was the catch."

In honor of Valentine' Day, Joanna revealed in an Instagram Reel just how much she and her husband love to call each other "babe." In the nearly 30 second clip posted on Tuesday, the couple traded the pet name back and forth about 14 times in a video montage of several scenes from their show Fixer Upper: Welcome Home and Fixer Upper: The Castle.

"Babe, this is embarrassing @chipgaines…" Joanna joked in the caption of the video, also wishing her husband and followers a "#HappyValentinesDay."

One commenter praised the couple saying, "As someone in a long marriage - I'm kinda convinced couples who do this keep the romantic vibe alive longer," while another said, "I just love you two!!! ❤️❤️." Several others noted how they also call their significant others babe and that it works for them.

The Gaineses, who married in 2003, often share sweet tributes to one another on social media, with Joanna posting another short video two weeks ago showing Chip enjoying quality time in the couple's chicken coop with his animal friends.

"A man and his chickens," Joanna captioned the sweet clip, which she posted showing Chip holding a baby chick in his hands before feeding over a dozen chickens, all of which surround the TV personality.