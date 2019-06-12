Chip Gaines Honors Trainer Gabriele Grunewald After Her Death at 32: 'I Miss Her Already'

Chip Gaines has lost a friend and inspiration with the death of his marathon trainer Gabriele “Gabe” Grunewald.

Grunewald’s husband, Justin, announced on Tuesday evening that his wife had tragically lost her 10-year battle with salivary gland and thyroid cancer. She was 32.

The Fixer Upper star, 44, released a statement to PEOPLE on Wednesday, mourning the death of his friend, after he vowed to match any donations that were made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and Gabe’s foundation, Brave Like Gabe, the day prior.

“Gabe is my friend, and I miss her already,” Gaines told PEOPLE in a statement. “She inspired everyone she met during her life and even in death—as only she can do—she will continue to inspire. I’m going to run today in her honor. I’m going to be brave today in her honor.”

Gabe Grunewald and Chip Gaines

Chip and Gabe first met in New York City, where Gabe agreed to help the HGTV star train for running in Waco’s Silo District Marathon. He learned about her terminal cancer diagnosis and her foundation Brave Like Gabe, with the mission to support rare cancer research and “empower cancer survivors through physical activity.”

“The things she taught me and my family about grace and perseverance, and about hope will live with us for the rest of our lives,” he added. “I’m thankful to God for that chance encounter she and I shared nearly two years ago, I’m thankful for our friendship and I’m thankful for the time we had together. Rest in peace, my friend.”

Gaines also shared a Twitter message several hours after Grunewald’s death was confirmed, vowing to jog today in her honor.

“I knew @gg_runs for less than 2 years, but those weren’t an ordinary 2 years,” he wrote. “Time for her was more like jet fuel, and she burned through every drop. I’m going to go on a long jog today in honor of you gabe! and I promise, til we meet again.. to be Brave! #BraveLikeGabe.”

On Tuesday, Chip announced on Instagram his plans to match donations in the #ChipInChallenge, which as of Wednesday afternoon, has reached a staggering $940,914, way above the initial goal of $500,000 first set.

“That is 3x the power of your generosity in the fight against cancer,” he wrote in his Instagram post. “Together, we’re going to fight for those who are fighting for just one more day. This is for those precious kids at St. Jude. We are pulling for you!”

Finishing his note, Chip sweetly gave Gabe a shout out. “And to my beautiful friend Gabe.. we love you and we are here for you every step of the way.”

In his heartfelt Instagram post where he revealed his wife had lost her cancer battle, Justin thanked Chip for his support through their difficult times.

“When @chipgaines made the final push in his #chipinchallenge I could feel your happiness building and could also see that this made you ready to head up to heaven,” he wrote. “Chip thanks for helping her to go up so peacefully with no suffering.”

Gabriele Grunewald, Chip Gaines

Added Justin: “To everyone else from all ends of the earth, Gabriele heard your messages and was so deeply moved. She wants you to stay brave and keep all the hope in the world. Thanks for helping keep her brave in her time of need 😪🙏🏻”

Before Gabe returned home for palliative care just days ago, Joanna and Chip surprised the couple by adding a few redecorating touches to their house.

“She made it home in time to see some extra special finishes @chipgaines, @joannagaines, and @brockwayne put on our new condo to make it feel like home,” Justin wrote on Instagram. “For that, I have no words. #bravelikegabe #runningonhope #keeprunningonhope.”