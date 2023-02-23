Chip Gaines Buys Famous Bookstore in His Parents' Texas Hometown

The Fixer Upper:Welcome Home star just picked up a new property — a famous bookstore previously owned by author Larry McMurtry

By
Rebecca Aizin
Rebecca Aizin

Rebecca Aizin is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She assists on all verticals but has particular interest in entertainment and lifestyle. Previously, she has worked at HGTV Magazine where she assisted in compiling the print issues and at Backstage. She attends Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 23, 2023 04:36 PM
2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Day 1 - Press Room
Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

Chip Gaines is adding another bullet to his resume: bookshop owner.

The Fixer Upper star, 48, recently bought an iconic bookstore, once owned by author Larry McMurtry in Archer City, Tex., PEOPLE can confirm. While the shop is famous among bibliophiles it holds a different special significance for Gaines: It's located in the town where his parents grew up.

"Chip's connection to Archer City traces back to his parents and grandparents, who grew up there," a representative for Gaines told CNN in a statement. "He loves this community and has been a big fan of Larry McMurtry for years. Chip is honored and excited to preserve this incredible book collection with the respect it deserves."

Larry McMurtry
Lm Otero/AP/Shutterstock

Gaines purchased two buildings that house Booked Up in November last year, but has yet to speak publicly of his plans for them.

The bookstore has been closed for over a year following McMurtry's death in 2021 and the subsequent appointment of longtime manager Khristal Collins as owner. Booked Up is now a fully online company, according to its website, and Collins wrote that she no longer owns its former buildings or the store's inventory.

The Archer County deed records show the properties were sold for ten dollars "and other good and valuable consideration."

booked up, ARCHER CITY, USA
Donna Mcwilliam/AP/Shutterstock

Chip and his wife and costar Joanna Gaines famously help renovate run-down homes for their clients on Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, but also have a number of other business ventures, including running the Magnolia Network, which took over the former DIY Network in January 2022, with an ever expanding slate of original Gaines-approved shows.

The pair also have numerous home decor lines, collaborations, a Target deal, several books and their Magnolia Market at the Silos destination in their hometown of Waco, Texas.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines pick out floor stains and fit imported furnace, as seen on Fixer Upper: The Castle.
Magnolia Network

Another out-of-the-box real estate purchase from the pair came in the form of a 100-year-old castle in downtown Waco that Chip had been trying to buy for 20 years and not always with Joanna's support.

They eventually secured the property and renovated it top to bottom with an eye toward preserving its history on Fixer Upper: Welcome Home - The Castle, which aired on Magnolia in 2022.

Related Articles
Chip Joanna Gaines, Taylor Swift
Chip and Joanna Gaines Recall Their Awkward Run-in with Taylor Swift, but Say They Were Still 'Smitten'
Magnolia Network Announces New Workshops
Time to DIY! 5 New Expert-Led Workshops Just Dropped on Magnolia Network
Chip and Joanna Gaines in Studio 1A on Thursday July 15, 2021
Joanna Gaines Shares Clip of Husband Chip Feeding Their Farm Animals: 'A Man and His Chickens'
Hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines pick out floor stains and fit imported furnace, as seen on Fixer Upper: The Castle. QXPK 100
Joanna Gaines Says Renovating Her 100-Year-Old Castle 'Felt Daunting' in New 'Magnolia Journal' Essay
Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards press room held at the Microsoft Theater on September 3, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Joanna Gaines Responds to Commenters Calling Her Latest Design an '80s Airport Bathroom': 'A Lot of Opinions'
Chip and Joanna Gaines in Studio 1A on Thursday July 15, 2021
Chip and Joanna Gaines' Relationship Timeline
Hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines pick out floor stains and fit imported furnace, as seen on Fixer Upper: The Castle
Watch the First Trailer for Chip and Joanna Gaines' New Show, 'Fixer Upper: Welcome Home - The Castle'
Hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines pick out floor stains and fit imported furnace, as seen on Fixer Upper: The Castle.
Chip Gaines Trades His Jeans for a Nightgown in Teaser for 'Fixer Upper: The Castle'
Chip and Joanna Gaines Castle Renovation
Chip and Joanna Gaines to Reno 100-Year-Old Waco Castle They've Been Trying to Buy for 20 Years
Chip and Joanna Gaines Castle Renovation
You Can Tour Chip and Joanna Gaines' 100-Year-Old Waco Castle Featured on 'Fixer Upper' Spinoff
Chip and Joanna Gaines Celebrate 19th Anniversary
Chip and Joanna Gaines Celebrate 19-Year Wedding Anniversary: 'I Like You a Lot'
2021--Ryan Eldrigde, Ashley Morrill, Chase Morrill, Matt DIx, and Jared Baker posing for a portrait, as seen on Maine Cabin Masters, Season 9.
The Maine Cabin Masters Reveal How Chip & Joanna Gaines' Kids Helped Save Their Show
The Stories We Tell: Every Piece of Your Story Matters by Joanna Gaines
Joanna Gaines Announces First Solo Memoir 'The Stories We Tell': 'Messy and Winding and Beautiful'
Goonies Superfan Buys House for $1.65 Million Promises to 'Preserve and Protect' the 'Iconic' Home
Goonies Superfan Buys Movie House for $1.65M, Promises to 'Preserve and Protect' the 'Iconic' Home
Chip and Joanna Gaines
Joanna Gaines Shares Her Favorite Wedding Day Memory: 'Got in the Limo and Ate!'
joanna-gaines-2
Joanna Gaines Reflects on Son Drake, 17, Leaving Home for College: 'It Can Feel Like a Loss'