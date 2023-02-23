Chip Gaines Buys Famous Bookstore in His Parents' Texas Hometown

Chip Gaines is adding another bullet to his resume: bookshop owner.

The Fixer Upper star, 48, recently bought an iconic bookstore, once owned by author Larry McMurtry in Archer City, Tex., PEOPLE can confirm. While the shop is famous among bibliophiles it holds a different special significance for Gaines: It's located in the town where his parents grew up.

"Chip's connection to Archer City traces back to his parents and grandparents, who grew up there," a representative for Gaines told CNN in a statement. "He loves this community and has been a big fan of Larry McMurtry for years. Chip is honored and excited to preserve this incredible book collection with the respect it deserves."

Gaines purchased two buildings that house Booked Up in November last year, but has yet to speak publicly of his plans for them.

The bookstore has been closed for over a year following McMurtry's death in 2021 and the subsequent appointment of longtime manager Khristal Collins as owner. Booked Up is now a fully online company, according to its website, and Collins wrote that she no longer owns its former buildings or the store's inventory.

The Archer County deed records show the properties were sold for ten dollars "and other good and valuable consideration."

Chip and his wife and costar Joanna Gaines famously help renovate run-down homes for their clients on Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, but also have a number of other business ventures, including running the Magnolia Network, which took over the former DIY Network in January 2022, with an ever expanding slate of original Gaines-approved shows.

The pair also have numerous home decor lines, collaborations, a Target deal, several books and their Magnolia Market at the Silos destination in their hometown of Waco, Texas.

Another out-of-the-box real estate purchase from the pair came in the form of a 100-year-old castle in downtown Waco that Chip had been trying to buy for 20 years and not always with Joanna's support.

They eventually secured the property and renovated it top to bottom with an eye toward preserving its history on Fixer Upper: Welcome Home - The Castle, which aired on Magnolia in 2022.