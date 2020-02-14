Chip Gaines Leaves Massive Love Note for Wife Joanna on Magnolia Market Silo for Valentine's Day

Image zoom Larry Busacca/Getty; Chip Gaines/Instagram

Chip Gaines is back at it again with the romantic Valentine’s Day vandalism!

For the second year in a row, the former Fixer Upper star, 45, left a larger-than-life message for his wife Joanna, 41, on one of the Silos at Magnolia Market in Waco, Texas. Last year, he wrote “Chip Hearts Jo,” in green lettering; this year, he went classic, writing their initials, C+J, in a big red heart pierced with cupid’s bow and arrow.

The handyman took to Instagram to explain his grand gesture, posting a picture of himself standing on a construction lift in the process of creating the heartfelt vandalism: “Jo loves love notes! And I love @joannagaines. So I went on a late night mission here at the silos in Waco to try and put out a beacon to her heart,” he wrote.

Last year, a source told PEOPLE that he used an adhesive sticker, not spray paint, to create the message, so as not to damage the building. It can be assumed that he did the same for the 2020 version of his Valentine’s love note.

“So many memories in the books sweet girl, and SOO many more to come❣️#ToForever,” he finished his post. The pair have been married for 16 years, and share five kids, Drake, 14, Ella Rose, 13, Duke, 11, Emmie Kay, 9, and Crew, 1.

Joanna paid tribute to the sweet display of affection with her own Instagram photo, posting a snap of the finished product in the daylight. “I love you too @chipgaines #happyvalentinesday,” she captioned it.

Later, she posted an Instagram story of the same photo, joking, “I need to go back to the drawing board and get him a bigger card…”

Despite many years together, Chip has never shied away from speaking out about his unconditional love for his Southern sweetheart.

In fact, he recently opened up about embracing his “supporting role” in his personal — and professional — partnership with Joanna in an essay for the Spring issue of Magnolia Journal, the couple’s quarterly lifestyle magazine. (Magnolia Journal is published by Meredith, the parent company of PEOPLE.)

In the personal piece, titled “Best Supporting Role,” the home renovation expert explained that growing up he always believed that he was meant for the spotlight, but that changed when he met his bride-to-be.

Somewhere around Season 2 of Fixer Upper, Chip said, he realized that he was not meant to be a star in the same way he had always imagined — but Joanna was.

“The reality was, when Jo spoke, it changed the dynamic of our meetings,” he says of times they would meet with HGTV execs. “People would straighten up in their chairs and lean in . . . I was slowly realizing that this universe we’d stepped into was actually built for Joanna in the lead role, not for me.”

“You see, something is built into the fabric of Joanna’s being that is quietly compelling and meant to be shared with the world,” he continued. “She’s a visionary. She’s captivating.”

“The role I thought I was born to play ended up not being the one intended for me,” Chip said. “Instead, I’ve accepted my supporting role, a role I’m actually honored to play. And I gotta tell you, it’s been the absolute joy of my life!”

Currently, the pair are busy working on their own TV network launching this summer, building their Magnolia empire and preparing for the opening of their boutique hotel in Waco in 2021.