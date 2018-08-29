Chip Gaines Is Looking to Make Some Dreams Come True with a Contest for Fixer Upper Fans

Chip Gaines is making dreams come true!

The Fixer Upper star launched a contest, dubbed Chipstarter after the popular fundraising site Kickstarter, in 2017, and put out a call for submissions from anyone with a big goal they wanted to accomplish — whether it was a business idea that needed a boost or a personal goal, like learning a new skill or climbing a mountain.

RELATED: Joanna Gaines Reveals a Rare Behind-the-Scenes Look at Magnolia Market’s Fall Decor

The idea was born while the HGTV contractor was writing his memoir-meets-business-advice book Capital Gaines: Smart Things I Learned Doing Stupid Stuff. In the tome, which came out last October, Gaines talks a lot about people who gave him a leg up in his own life — people he calls “runways.” The process inspired him to want to be a runway for others.

“Basically, I wanted to be a launching pad for people’s dreams, their desires, their passions, maybe their careers,” he says in a video about the initiative.

WATCH THIS: Chip and Joanna Gaines’s Cutest TV Moments

Last year, he named six winners from more than 2,700 video submissions. In the year since, the organization has arranged to send a military veteran to photography school, got a small baseball bat company certified with the MLB, and helped purchase a home that will become a safe hangout for boys in a high-poverty area.

Now he’s putting out a call for round two. Finalists (as many as Chip chooses) will be flown to Waco, Texas, for this year’s Silobration, the annual fall festival hosted by Chip and wife Joanna, October 19-20.

RELATED: Joanna Gaines is Feeling ‘Thankful’ and ‘Vulnerable’ as She Finishes Long-Awaited Design Book

His only ask? In a two minute video, he says, applicants need to “captivate my attention. Reach through the screen and grab my attention. I want you to surprise me. Have a little fun.”

Have a dream to share with the Gaineses? Submissions open to anyone thirteen years or older at midnight C.T. on September 4 and end on September 10.