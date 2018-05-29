Fine, Chip Gaines will hit the front nine — but only for his kids!

Days after a writer apologized to the Fixer Upper star and his wife Joanna for calling into question their “family first” mantra, the famous contractor is showing his devotion to sons Drake, 13, and Duke, 9, with an afternoon of his least favorite athletic activity.

“I’m not going to lie.. I absolutely HATE golf,” he wrote on this photo of his kids on Instagram. “My nemesis sport, the antibaseball. But you know what I don’t hate, time well spent with these beautiful boys.”

The most recent outing may not have been his favorite, but Chip and his crew have had an action-packed month together. They hit the high seas just last week for a fishing trip, writing “#FishOn!” on a picture of Duke at the front of a boat. His sons — along with daughters Ella, 11, and Emmie Kay, 8 — also ran with Chip during his marathon in May, ensuring his 2018 goal was a full-fledged family affair. Chip means business about his devotion to baseball, though: all three Gaines guys have matching custom gloves.

Chip and Joanna ended their popular HGTV show after its fifth season, they explained, in order to spend more time with their children. And with another son on the way, it seemed the timing was perfect for calling it quits.

But writer Daryl Austin had some questions about the Gaineses’ explanation, penning an essay in April that said juggling their many businesses and their home life was “just not possible.”

I dont know daryl, & he clearly doesnt know me. But for the record: If there is ever a need w/ my family (1st), I'll shut this circus down so fast it will make your head spin. BUT jo & I believe, w/ God anything is possible. Including having an amazing family AND career you love. https://t.co/3DbWIIKMnh — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) April 28, 2018

After it was released, Chip responded to Austin with a tweet, clapping back at the claims. “I don’t know Daryl, & he clearly doesn’t know me. But for the record: If there is ever a need w/ my family (1st), I’ll shut this circus down so fast it will make your head spin.”

Following Chip’s comment, Austin issued another piece apologizing to the Gaineses “I regret writing it,” he said. “I suspect they really are terrific parents.”