Chip Gaines Crossed Marathon Finish Line Hand-in-Hand with His 8-Year-Old Daughter, Emmie Kay

Chip Gaines finished his first marathon with a very special helper by his side.

The Fixer Upper star completed his 2018 goal on Sunday by running the Silo District Marathon in Waco, Texas. While his pregnant wife, Joanna, documented many milestones along the route on her Instagram Stories, the sweetest snap she captured was at the very end of the race.

“Finishing with Emmie Kay,” Joanna wrote on a video, adding in three crying emojis to symbolize the adorable moment between the HGTV host and his 8-year-old daughter, who will no longer be their youngest once the couple welcomes their fifth child, a boy.

Emmie Kay appears to have joined her dad — who she’s been known to pal around with on set — toward the end of his journey, around mile 25. They jogged the rest of the way together, finishing hand-in-hand, as the photos from the expecting mom show.

The Gaines’ four kids, Drake, 13, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay have been supporting their dad in his marathon training since the beginning, leaving him snacks and motivational notes. Joanna has also had her husband’s back every step of the way, and even rode on a golf cart alongside him as he ran, captioning her videos with messages including “Go get em” and “You’ve got this chip!!”

Although mastering the marathon is surely a physical accomplishment for Chip, it’s also a personal one as well, as the event was held to raise money for the Brave Like Gabe Foundation, which funds research on rare cancers and their treatments.

“Chip, I couldn’t be prouder of you,” Joanna wrote in a post dedicated to her husband. “I am thankful for your big heart and big vision. Go get ’em this weekend, and you better believe I’ll be the first in line at the finish to give you the biggest hug!”