Joanna Gaines Cheers on Chip As He Runs Half Marathon with Daughter Ella (and Baby Crew!)

Chip Gaines had his family’s support as he ran a half marathon on Sunday.

As the former Fixer Upper star crossed the finish line of the Silo District Half Marathon in Waco, Texas, he was joined by his daughter Ella, 11, and his 10-month-old son Crew, whom Chip was pushing in a stroller.

His wife Joanna, who joined in on the festivities by cheering on the runners and giving high fives to people along the course, posted a series of photos from race day, including some adorable ones of her family.

“We are so thankful for and blown away by each and every runner who participated in this year’s #silodistrictmarathon,” Joanna wrote alongside the images. “Watching the grit, the fight, and the spirit of these runners left me speechless. So many of you would tell me who you were running in honor of and I was literally teary eyed the entire time.”

The HGTV personality went on to write that the marathon helped raise $300,000 for cancer research and the Brave Like Gabe Foundation, which aims to “empower all cancer survivors through physical activity,” according to their website.

“I was also so proud of @chipgaines and Ella (and baby Crew) for running the half marathon today and killing it!” Joanna continued. “Finally, thank you to the city of Waco and all the law enforcement, volunteers and sponsors that helped make this event possible. We hope to see you next year at the #silodistrictmarathon 🏅”

Joanna also shared a video of Chip, Ella and Crew crossing the finish line as she waited at the end with their medals on her Instagram story, writing “Crew’s first race! He also got in a good nap.”

Chip, who ran the full marathon last year, had been preparing for the 13.1-mile race for months and posting his preparation strategies on Instagram.

On Saturday, the day before the race, Chip indulged in a ton of carbs and a flight of juice at his family’s restaurant, Magnolia Table.

“Let’s say I’m ‘carb loading’ for tomorrow, but really I’m just stuffing my face!” he wrote alongside a selfie with his food.

Later that day, Chip also shared insights into how he prepped for the run and what he packs in his gear bag: body wipes, water, electrolyte supplements, energy tablets, and sweat bands.

“Alright y’all!! This is what I’m bringing,” he captioned a photo of his gear. “What stuff you got in your #siloDistrictMarathon pack? Win or Lose here’s to all the personal records, all the personal bests. All the nice try’s, and we’ll get em next year. But most importantly, here’s to all the folks that can’t be here today because they’re having to focus all their energy on their personal battles with cancer. And for me.. today I’m running for @gigrunewald! Let’s do this.”