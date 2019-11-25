Chip Gaines Needed a John Deere Tractor to Lift His Family's Christmas Tree onto His Truck

Chip Gaines takes Christmas tree shopping very seriously!

On her Instagram Story on Sunday, Chip’s wife Joanna Gaines shared that her husband had chosen a tree so large — 12 feet! — that it required assistance from some heavy-duty equipment to get it on top of their car to take home.

“Chip picked this 12 ft beauty that required a little help from ol’ John Deere … ” Joanna, 41, labeled a video of Chip and a few other men working together at The Robinson Family Farm in Temple, Texas, to get the tree secured atop their vehicle with the tractor.

A snapshot posted immediately afterward by Joanna showed Chip, 45, standing proudly in front of their car, his arms stretched out wide and a smile on his face after successfully securing the massive Fraser Fir.

“I guess I can do without a dining table for a month,” Joanna joked in her text on the photo, adding an emoji of a monkey covering its eyes.

The giant new tree is at least the second one that will be going in the Gaines family home this holiday season. Last weekend, Joanna tasked herself with decorating her family’s tree, documenting the process that included several storage bins of decorations, a tangle of holiday lights and a break for cookie baking.

“It’s go time,” the Magnolia mogul wrote on the first of three posts on her Instagram Story, drawing an arrow from a stack of containers — likely filled with ornaments, garland and other festive essentials — to her evergreen.

Next, her followers were treated to a photo of cookie dough, with Joanna admitting she got a little “sidetracked” from the task at hand, using the hashtag, “#cookiesplease.”

The Fixer Upper alums took their youngest child, 17-month-old son Crew, to the farm to help pick out their huge tree this past weekend. On her Instagram feed, Joanna posted a snapshot of the little boy toddling around the collection of firs, captioning it, “‘Tis the season ❤️.”

In a post on her Magnolia blog last year, the mother of five opened up about how the arrival of her and Chip’s baby boy had made it necessary for them to choose a new location for the family Christmas tree. For many years, the festive decoration had a home in their den, but after Crew was born, the couple transformed that room into a nursery.

“I thought about every possible room it could go in, and the only place where there was an open spot was the master bedroom,” Joanna wrote. “In years past, I would have never thought to put a Christmas tree this adorned in my bedroom, but given the circumstances, it played out just the way it was supposed to.”

The family also kept another tree in their dining room — which was 13 feet tall last year!