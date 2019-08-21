Chip Gaines Asks Fans to Spread ‘Kindness' in the Wake of ‘a Tough Couple of Weeks’

Image zoom Bret Harman

Even in dark times, Chip Gaines wants there to be a bright spot over Waco, Texas. So the Fixer Upper star is taking a small action they hope will make a big difference.

Chip, 44, took to his and wife Joanna’s Magnolia blog on Monday to share his feelings about the need for more compassion and unity in an essay titled, “We Believe in Human Kindness.”

“It’s been a tough couple of weeks for a lot of people in our country, and I can’t help but wonder, how did we get here?” Chip writes, seemingly referring to the recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about kindness lately, about where it starts and what keeps it moving from one person to the next,” Chip continues. “I believe that we are all made in likeness, and because of that, our hearts are naturally drawn toward one another. But the thing about kindness is, it’s a choice.”

The HGTV star goes on to argue that kindness should be shared with everybody, at all times — not just on special occasions.

“The way I see it, how we choose to interact with our neighbors, our coworkers, the people online, the check-out clerk at the grocery store, and even the person who mindlessly cuts us off in traffic has a profound effect on how others will choose to interact with us,” he says. “Because here’s the other thing I believe about kindness: It’s contagious.”

According to Chip, Magnolia has a mission statement of sorts — which they call the “Magnolia Manifesto” — that acts as a cornerstone of their company philosophy. In it, there is a line that reads, “We believe in human kindness, knowing we are made better when we work together,” which Chip says he keeps thinking back to in the midst of recent tragedies.

In an effort to spread the Magnolia Manifesto message, four different downloadable and printable “Kindness Flyers” were attached to the blog post; two that include general acts of kindness, one that allows you to write in your own acts of kindness and one that is geared towards the younger generation.

“Our team has made a bunch of these flyers, and written on each one is a simple act of kindness,” Chip explains. “Kindness that asks us to look each other in the eye and see one another as valuable human beings. We’ve decided to start right here at home in Waco, TX. So we’re going to be hanging them up around the office, at the Silos and all around town.”

He urges all readers to do the same: “Hang them up at home, in your office, or at school. I think a subtle reminder like this is sometimes all it takes to help us choose kindness.”

Ready to take the Gaineses up on their challenge? You can download the flyers on the blog, and use the hashtag #makeKINDNESSloud on social media, as per their request.