Chip Gaines and 13-Year-Old Son, Drake, Pull of Incredible Stunt Involving a Jet Ski

Chip Gaines is showing off a gasp-inducing new skill — with help from his teenage son.

The Fixer Upper star may be retired from TV (for now), but he’s clearly put his new-found free time to good use. The contractor, whose hit series with wife Joanna wrapped up its fifth and final season in April, shared a video on Instagram on Thursday, showing off a pretty spectacular stunt he and their oldest son, Drake, have mastered.

In the clip, Chip stands on the open deck at the stern of a boat holding a football, while Drake, traveling at a good clip, swoops in on a jet ski. Dad lets a long pass fly and Drake miraculously catches it while still in motion.

The pair have previously bonded over baseball, but it seems like one — or both! — might have a football career in his future.

“You gotta take a break every once in a while,” Chip captions the video, adding #meAndDrakeTD!‬

The TV builder is a lifelong athlete. He was a standout second baseman in high school, and after graduating and playing at North Lake Junior College, was recruited to play for Baylor University. Sadly, his college ball dreams didn’t come through after the coach who called him up retired.

“[Baseball] got me in the front door at Baylor. As God would have it, I was not destined to be the next great baseball player, but I was destined to enjoy Baylor University and the dear friends that I met there,” he told Baylor Magazine.

And his sons, Drake and Duke, 9, seem to be following in his footsteps. Drake even showed up his dad on the diamond in an episode of Fixer Upper.

The couple also share daughters Ella, 11, and Emmie Kay, 8, and a new baby boy, Crew, who was born in June.