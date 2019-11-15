Chip and Joanna Gaines Will Make Their College GameDay Debut This Weekend — Here's How to Watch!

Chip and Joanna Gaines are breaking into a new field — the college football gridiron!

The former Fixer Upper stars have officially announced that they will be the celebrity guest pickers this Saturday morning on ESPN’s College GameDay road show, which is being hosted at their alma mater, Baylor University, in Waco, Texas. The show will air ahead of the #12-ranked school’s game against #10-ranked Oklahoma Saturday night.

The HGTV alums will join host Rece Davis and several other analysts to predict which teams will win the key match ups of the day, and give the reasoning behind their picks. College GameDay features a different celebrity guest picker every week, with past stars including Matthew McConaughey, Katy Perry, and LeBron James.

This will be the third time the show has come to Baylor, and the first time the Gaineses have made an appearance.

RELATED: Joanna Gaines Posts Sweet Birthday Tribute to Husband Chip: ‘45 Looks Good on You’

Image zoom Perry Hagopian

Davis announced that Chip and Jo would be the next guest pickers with a video posted to his Twitter, which featured him reading a recent issue of PEOPLE with the couple on the cover. “Hey @chipgaines catching up on a recent magazine when a thought occurred to me…” he jokingly captioned the post.

Hey @chipgaines catching up on a recent magazine when a thought occurred to me….. pic.twitter.com/ecHAxrDZ8V — Rece Davis (@ReceDavis) November 14, 2019

Chip responded back with his own Tweet, writing: “Umm.. I’m trying to play hard to get here.. but YESSSSS!!! @joannagaines and I are IN!

“See you and the crew on the banks of the Brazos!” he added, referencing the Brazos River, which flows past the Baylor campus.

Umm.. I’m trying to play hard to get here.. but YESSSSS!!! @joannagaines and I are IN! See you and the crew on the banks of the Brazos! #happyBirthdayToMe! #collegegamedaypicker #dayMade https://t.co/SCXVdkjOAm — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) November 14, 2019

RELATED VIDEO: Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Opening a Hotel in Downtown Waco, Texas — Get a First Look!

The event will be held at Baylor’s McLane Stadium on November 16, with the show going live from 8 to 11am CT and the game kicking off at 6:30pm CT. Those interested in watching can tune it to ESPN and ESPNU for College GameDay, and ABC for the game itself.