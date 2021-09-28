Chip and Joanna Gaines will rebrand the DIY Network as their own Magnolia Network starting in January with the cable premiere of original series Fixer Upper: Welcome Home

Chip and Joanna Gaines Will Launch Magnolia Network With Premiere of Fixer Upper: Welcome Home

Chip and Joanna Gaines, along with Discovery Channel, announced the launch date for their new joint venture, Magnolia Network.

On Jan. 5, 2022, the existing DIY Network will be rebranded as Magnolia Network in conjunction with the cable premiere of new series Fixer Upper: Welcome Home at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

Magnolia Network's slate will feature other original series such as Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Home Work, The Lost Kitchen, Family Dinner, The Johnnyswim Show, Super Dad and more, in addition to the pre-existing, five-season Fixer Upper library.

Episodes from the perennial favorite series This Old House will also air on the Magnolia Network.

Additionally, existing DIY Network series that will join the Magnolia Network roster of programming include: new seasons of Maine Cabin Masters, Barnwood Builders, Restoring Galveston and Bargain Mansions.

"It wasn't long ago that watching TV meant time together as a family. It was a place where people of all ages could gather and be informed, entertained, and inspired by the kind of honest, authentic programming that brings people closer," said Chip and Joanna in a statement on Tuesday.

"That's what we've set out to build with Magnolia Network, and we've been amazed by the stories and storytellers we've found, people whose lives are living proof that our world is full of beauty, hope, courage, and curiosity. We can't wait to see these stories brought to life on cable this January, and we're hopeful about the impact it might have — to help reclaim the best of what television can be."

In February, PEOPLE reported that the Gaines's network launch would have to be pushed to 2022 after some unforeseen challenges due to production delays stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our original plan was to launch in cable and follow in a streaming environment, but the most unconventional of years dealt us challenges and opportunities we never could have foreseen," Magnolia Network President Allison Page said in a release at the time.

Chip and Joanna also shared a statement about the news. "From the beginning, our aim for Magnolia Network has been to tell good stories. Stories that bring us together, that inspire and encourage us all to try something new. Stories that are told in ways that feel authentic. Our plan has evolved along the way, but our original vision for this network has remained the same."

In lieu of the planned network launch this summer, the couple unveiled an app in July that included access to the full first seasons of Fixer Upper: Welcome Home and Magnolia Kitchen, along with the complete Fixer Upper archive and more.