Chip and Joanna Gaines to Renovate Waco Hotel in New 'Fixer Upper' Spinoff: 'Out of Our Element'

Chip and Joanna Gaines are diving into new territory!

On Wednesday, the couple announced a new show on Magnolia Network, Fixer Upper: The Hotel, which will premiere in November. The six-episode series will follow the Gaineses as they renovate a historic building in downtown Waco, Texas, built in 1928.

To honor the nearly 100-year-old building, their new project will be called Hotel 1928. Since the boutique property is located right by their shopping and dining destination, Magnolia Market at the Silos, it will give fans a chance to book lodging that's been decked out by Chip and Joanna.

Per a release, the hotel will consist of four floors and feature 33 guest rooms, along with a restaurant, rooftop terrace, event space and ballroom.

In the trailer above, the Magnolia Network couple excitedly detail what fans can expect from the new show; the ending will ultimately unveil the hotel's grand opening.

Chip opens the spot by wearing an old-fashioned, red bellhop outfit as he announces, "Y'all, we're going to have a hotel in downtown Waco, Texas!"

"When you think about a 50,000 square-foot hotel remodel — I mean this is the big leagues," he adds. "This is what you dream about."

As the clip shows the pair exploring and tearing down walls in the new space, Chip admits, "I think Jo and I are out of our element to some extent, but I think we're up for the challenge."

Joanna closes out the sneak peek by saying, "We've got some work to do!"

"For us, this project represents everything we are most passionate about — hospitality, restoration and home," the couple shared in a release. "We've always been firm believers in the value of home, as a place but also as a feeling. Our dream for this hotel is that it would serve as an extension of home to every guest who comes to stay."

Hotel 1928 is set to open in October.

MAGNOLIA NETWORK

This isn't the first big-scale renovation the two have taken on recently. Last year, they fixed up a 100-year-old castle in Waco for the spinoff: Fixer Upper: The Castle.

In the 2023 spring issue of The Magnolia Journal, Joanna detailed how she and Chip always saw the property's potential.

"For years the castle sat empty. Graffiti coated the walls. Animals found a new home. If you've followed our story, then you know that none of this scared Chip. It fueled him," the Fixer Upper star wrote.

"Every time we drove past the castle, his eyes grew wider, his imagination wilder—it was more than 6,000 square feet of potential, waiting to be unearthed and restored to its former glory," she said of her husband's interest in the estate. "During the 20 years that the castle went on and off the market, Chip consistently put in offers for a shot at bringing it back to life."

It turns out that Joanna was more than happy that the timing worked out the way it did, given her apprehension about the project.

"Meanwhile, with every offer that wasn't accepted, I took a breath of relief," she revealed. "Not because I didn't want Chip's dream to come true or because I didn't want to step into this castle's legacy and write our own chapter in its unfolding story. That's the kind of work Chip and I live for."

"But tackling a project like this—one at that scale with 130 years worth of history—felt daunting. Until one day in 2019 when Chip surprised me with a call—his offer had been accepted, and the castle was ours," she confessed.

Throughout the process the couple learned an important lesson.

"The castle taught us that sometimes the forgotten things in life don't need a reinvention but just a little dusting off. And the deep-seated dreams within you and me are worth holding on to. Yes, even the ones 20 years in the making," she wrote.