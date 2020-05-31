All of Chip and Joanna Gaines' Most Romantic (and Hilarious) Throwback Pics
Take a walk down memory lane with the adorable Fixer Upper stars on their 18th wedding anniversary
Chip and Joanna Gaines celebrate 18 years of marriage on May 31, 2021, and in honor of our favorite Fixer Upper alumna and all of her laugh-out-loud and swoon-worthy moments with Chip, we've rounded up the couple's best throwback photos - like this sweet "Just Married" shot, which Jo reposted to celebrate their 15th anniversary in 2018.
Ahead of the final episode of Fixer Upper in 2018, Joanna reflected on the show's early episodes - including this hilarious clip from the pilot.
The pair took a trip to Italy together in fall of 2017, and while that's not quite as far of a throwback, their vacation shots were too cute not to include!
The two caught up on their beauty sleep (for 15 hours!) after arriving in Florence.
When in Rome, do as the Romans do ... and hop on a Vespa!
The two have always marched to the beat of their own drum ...
… or no drum at all.
Whether they're shooting hoops in matching adult onesies, catching a concert or taking a romantic getaway together, the stars are constantly making room for quality time: they've got a standing date every Tuesday night.
"We tend to frequent our local holes-in-the-wall for street tacos and queso," Joanna previously told PEOPLE. "After dinner we get ice cream and drive around Waco to go down memory lane and visit our old stomping grounds."
And sometimes they manage to spice up their date nights by jetting off to a new locale - like their 2017 trip to Mexico.
The duo twinned in green onesies to ring in the New Year in 2017.
While the pair makes us seriously swoon with romantic throwbacks, the stars' goofy moments are just as heartwarming. "We take our job seriously… most of the time!" Joanna wrote in her Instagram caption of a promo collage for season 4 of Fixer Upper.
She also posted a hysterical #deletedscene of her and her hubby jamming out in the car, screaming along with words they can't quite remember.
Let's not forget this ultra-flattering shot of the pair taking a horse-drawn carriage ride through New York City's Central Park.
Or these candid selfies! (Remember the good old pre-Instagram carousel days, when you had to fit all your favorite snaps in one shot?)
The pair were sweaty but smiling in their matching 'fits when they fixed up this tiny house.
For your viewing pleasure: another blooper, this time featuring Joanna playfully slapping Chip in the face with a glove.
And their long-lasting love story is just one of their successes: the couple has built a home design and lifestyle empire together, which all began back in 2003 when they first opened Magnolia Market.
"I never wore red lipstick but I was feeling bold that day and tried it." Jo wrote in her Instagram caption in 2015. "I was extremely grateful for the forty customers that came in that day to support us. Now 12 years later I'm completely blown away. THANK YOU for all the support, we feel it and are so humbled and grateful!" she continued.
The pair have been fixing up houses for years, but Jo credits her design instincts to what she learned from fixing up their first home together. "I remember crying when Chip said we were moving in- it was dumpy and it smelled bad," she admitted in her caption.
"We fixed it up and fell in love with it," she added. "To this day, if you ask us what our favorite house we ever lived in we both go back to this little white 800 sq ft home. We were broke and were forced to be creative with our resources and we were proud as punch about this place. Most of what I learned creatively stemmed from this little fixer upper."
#TB to when Chip had yet to grace our Instagram feeds with his presence, so Joanna obligingly shared ample content of the happy couple on her own account, especially around their anniversaries.
Like this gorgeous then-and-now photo of the pair when they celebrated 12 years of marriage.
Or another round of bloopers ...
Back in 2014, Joanna shared this gorgeous throwback of the pair sharing a sweet moment beside a horse stable in honor of their 11th anniversary.
Joanna shared another rare wedding throwback for their 10th anniversary, and the pair continue to look as happy as ever.