All of Chip and Joanna Gaines' Most Romantic (and Hilarious) Throwback Pics

The pair have been fixing up houses for years, but Jo credits her design instincts to what she learned from fixing up their first home together. "I remember crying when Chip said we were moving in- it was dumpy and it smelled bad," she admitted in her caption.

"We fixed it up and fell in love with it," she added. "To this day, if you ask us what our favorite house we ever lived in we both go back to this little white 800 sq ft home. We were broke and were forced to be creative with our resources and we were proud as punch about this place. Most of what I learned creatively stemmed from this little fixer upper."