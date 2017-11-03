Joanna Gaines Shares Her Favorite 'Standouts' from Her Target Line

The big day is almost here!

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Hearth and Hand with Magnolia line arrives in Target stores on Sunday, which means it’s time to set your alarm and mentally prepare to snatch up that perfect farmhouse find before your fellow Fixer Upper fans.

The collaboration includes over 300 items ranging from dishware to an adorable dollhouse. “I love everything about this collection and truly believe it embodies the spirit of Magnolia,” Joanna wrote in a post on Target’s website. Although the holiday products are ideal for anyone looking to add a little seasonal sparkle, it’s the everyday pieces that top the must-have list for the HGTV star. Here, a few of the “standouts” she says are her favorites:

1. Galvanized House Lanterns

Target

“I can’t get enough of these welcoming lanterns,” Joanna says. “With hand-done gold welding and accents, no detail was spared in these gorgeous pieces.”

Check it out: Galvanized House Lantern (Large), $32.99; Galvanized House Lantern (Small), $19.99; target.com

2. Table Linens

Target

“It’s all in the details,” the TV designer explains. “These woven textiles are practical, yet festive, with unique embroidery and printing that dress up any table.”

Check it out: Striped Woven Table Runner, $17.99; X-Pattern Napkins (Set of 4), $9.99; target.com

3. Nesting Houses

Target

“A little really can go a long way. I love lining my shelves with these because they bring everything together and add a ton of character,” she says.

Check it out: Wood Nesting Houses (Set of 3), $16.99; target.com

4. Ceramic Pitchers

Target

“When it comes to ceramics, it’s all about craftsmanship,” Janna notes. “Made from exposed raw clay, these pieces take on an organic form, creating an artisan feel.”

Buy it!: Stoneware Pitcher, $19.99; target.com

Joanna may be partial to the above pieces for the day-to-day, but the Waco, Texas-based interior designer has plenty of favorites besides the groupings above (we hear the “Letters to Santa” tin is one of them).

Hearth & Hand by Magnolia for Target will be available in stores and online. November 5th.