Joanna Gaines Shows Off Chip's 'Charcuterie' (Doughnuts Included!) While Celebrating Thanksgiving with Son Crew
The Fixer Upper: Welcome Home stars enjoyed the holiday with family
We'll have what they're having!
On Thanksgiving Day, Joanna Gaines shared a glimpse of the family's holiday celebrations at home in Waco, showcasing husband Chip's 'charcuterie' board (complete with doughnuts) and images of son Crew, 3, watching his cousin Lily Parker performing in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade as a Christmas tree glowed nearby.
Later, Joanna, 43, posted some hilarious videos of her mother Nan Stevens trying out virtual reality glasses.
"Sorry mom!" she joked of sharing the hilarious clips.
Fixer Upper stars Joanna and Chip, 47, whose new Magnolia Network makes its cable debut on Jan. 5, are also parents to Drake, 16, Ella, 15, Duke, 13, Emmie Kay, 11.
The couple recently expanded their famous farmhouse to suit their growing family. In February 2021, they shared several updates on the renovation on their show Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, currently streaming on Discovery+.
At one point, Joanna called living in the house while it was being worked on a "nightmare situation," but the reveal was worth it, and makes the space far more functional for the family.
The 40-acre property now holds a chicken coop, flower garden and an ever-growing number of farm animals and pets.
The HGTV alumni are gearing up for a big 2022 with their Magnolia Network officially replacing the DIY Network in the new year. The network already launched digitally on the Discovery+ streaming service last July after several delays due in part to COVID-19-related production issues.
Magnolia Network's slate will feature other original series such as Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Home Work, The Lost Kitchen, Family Dinner, The Johnnyswim Show, Super Dad and more, in addition to the pre-existing, five-season Fixer Upper library.
Additionally, existing DIY Network series that will join the Magnolia Network roster of programming include: new seasons of Maine Cabin Masters, Barnwood Builders, Restoring Galveston and Bargain Mansions.
In September Chip and Joanna shared a statement about the news. "From the beginning, our aim for Magnolia Network has been to tell good stories. Stories that bring us together, that inspire and encourage us all to try something new. Stories that are told in ways that feel authentic. Our plan has evolved along the way, but our original vision for this network has remained the same."